



ATP Tour Fritz, Final American Standing, shoots in US Open QFS behind a flawless performance

The defended finalist does not face a point of rupture against Machac

September 01, 2025

Images Ishika Samant / Getty

Taylor Fritz beats Tomas Machac in straight sets on Sunday at Flushing Meadows. By ATP staff

Only one American remains in the United States, but he shows no sign of being ready to go home.

The fourth seeded Taylor Fritz won a declaration of 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in just one hour and 38 minutes against the 21st head of Tomas Machac on Sunday evening to reach the quarter-finals of Flushing Meadows. He will then win the major winner 24 times Novak Djokovic.

It was a few difficult days for American men, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul all out of the tournament. But Fritz, who needed four sets in the second and third laps, produced a flawless performance in the Louis Armstrong stadium, triumphant without facing a breakdown.

“It was a difficult week for guys. I guess I didn't expect everything to happen,” said Fritz. “I really felt, really good in our chances this week, but I'm happy to be here. I am happy to be the last at least and I hope that I am the last, the crowd will really put behind me and will do me through. ”

A year ago at the US Open, Fritz dropped only one victory to become the first American man to win a major title in simple from Andy Roddick to Flushing Meadows in 2003. He seems to make another charge towards Slam Glory.

Fritz struck 30 winners – including 14 AS – against only 18 uncomposed mistakes against Machac and won 91% of his first service points. The last time he played Machac, during the United Cup this year, the Czech was the best player for most of their confrontation before retiring.

On this occasion, Fritz left no doubt by regularly putting pressure on his opponent without giving him any opportunity to unravel. The American now leads his series Lexus ATP Head2head 3-0.

“I had a few battles in the last games, but I felt very composed, ready to leave tonight,” said Fritz. “I thought I was really playing really solid, that I put a lot of bullets in the field, was aggressive at the right time and that I supported well with a good portion.”

Djokovic will take an advance of 10-0 in the Lexus ATP Head2head of the pair series in their quarter-final.

Did you know? Fritz is at a career in career n ° 4 in the PIF ATP ranking and won at least 40 victories at the tour of the tour in four consecutive seasons according to the WIN / LOSS INFOSY ATP index. He is now 42-15 this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/fritz-machac-us-open-2025-r4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos