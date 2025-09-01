



Norwegian agreed to 10 billion contracts for the mid -jamagin warships that will be built in the UK because the two countries plan joint operations in Northern Europe to deal with the increase in Russian activities.

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said that the agreement to build a 26 -inch frigate is that UKS's largest warship export transaction and Norway's largest defense procurement transaction according to value.

Overall, it will provide 10 billion boosts to the UK economy and support 4,000 jobs throughout the UK in the 2030s.

Types 26 Prix will be built at the BAE system shipyard in Glasgo and are already constructing eight battleships for the Royal Navy.

Keir Starmer's British Prime Minister said that this one billion people are about our change plan. National security protection for job creation, growth lead and working people. The export of the world's best 26 -friges will accurately support the UK as a climb up and down, from apprentices to engineers.

The shipbuilding program is estimated to support 432 businesses, including 103 Scotland, 47 in the northwest of the UK, and 35 in West Midland.

The contract also suggests a long -term strategic relationship with Norway, some of which will be operated in Northern Europe with 13 free fleets.

Eight of the free flags will be British, five are Norwegians, and the joint operation is designed to greatly strengthen the Natos Northern Flank.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said that this historical defense transaction deepens our strategic partnership. Together with Norway, we will fight together if we are training, operation, suppressing and necessary. Our Navy will lead the way in NATO, which in the North Atlantic, more world -class warships hunt Russian submarines, protect important infrastructure, and keep our nation safely.

Concerns about important infrastructure throughout Europe have been raised several times last year as a destruction of the submarine Internet cable between Baltic Haegas Pipeline and Finland and Estonia.

Norway was the only country to participate in the British airline strike group this year and collaborates with the UK and NATO partners to protect the important underwater infrastructure in Northern Europe.

Prime Minister Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Garch Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress Stress said Norway and the United Kingdom are close allies with common interests and strong bilateral relationships. We are convinced that strategic partnerships with the UK are the right decisions for the purchase, development and operation of the free flag.

Ian Murray Scotland said that this decision showed the great success of the Scottish Korean industry and was an example of another national defense dividend.

Types 26 Frigates feature sophisticated weapons, advanced sensors and communication. According to the MODS statement that published this transaction, the design can upgrade the warships to cope with emerging threats.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of Bae Systems, said: the Norwegian government's decision reflects the trust in the British industry, which can provide the future marine security and strengthen its position in NATO, and the excellent submarine war platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/aug/31/norway-signs-10bn-deal-for-anti-submarine-warships-built-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos