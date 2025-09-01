As Norway chooses British warships,





The main partnership with Norway has secured 2,000 jobs in Scotland by the late 2030s, maintaining 2,000 additional roles in the UK supply chain.

The agreement is a combined fleet of 13 anti-submarine wars, with eight British and eight operations in Northern Europe to greatly strengthen the Natos Northern Flank.

Under Norway's decision, billions of pounds will be pumped into the Scottish economy after deciding to choose a glasses of glasses to secure thousands of jobs in Scotland.

The United Kingdom will supply 26 free fets from the $ 10 billion historical transaction announced in Norway, and Scotland will firm Scotland's position as a world leader in Navy Joseon and plan the government's change plan.

The contract supports 2,000 jobs at Glasgog's BAE System Shipyard and supports 2,000 roles throughout the UK's maritime supply chain until the late 2030s. The contract is expected to support 103 Scottish businesses, including 54 small and medium -sized companies.

Norwegian UKS World Leading Types 26 Frigat's choice is based on decades of close cooperation between NATO Allies and strengthens strategic partnerships and maritime security as the Nordic Russian threats increase. Australia and Canada also bought a license to build their own ships based on the Navy's 26 design.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

These 10 billion transactions are about national security protection for those who work, leading job creation and growth.

The government has forged a new partnership around the world to build a new partnership for people at home, and the export of the world -led type 26 -frigate will do exactly.

This success is evidence for thousands of people all over the country for the next few years, as well as providing this next -generation ability for our army, as well as national security for the UK, Norwegian partners and NATOs.

Ian Murray Scotland said:

The decision to choose the Norwegian Scotland Building Friga shows the tremendous success of the shipbuilding industry and shows the world -class technology and expertise of our workforce about Clyde.

This contract is another defense dividend force code, supporting thousands of jobs and strengthening Scotland's important contribution to British prosperity and international security. This agreement shows that when we sponsor the Scottish industry, we provide for community, workers and allies.

Secretary of Defense John Healey MP said:

The United Kingdom and Norway have been on the northern and northeastern borders of Natos for more than 75 years, maintaining the UK and Europe safely. This historical defense deepens our strategic partnership.

Together with Norway, we will fight together if we are training, operation, suppressing and necessary. Our Navy will lead the way in NATO, which is a more global warship in the North Atlantic, hunting Russian submarines, protecting important infrastructure, and maintaining the two countries safely.

This deal checks the place as a world leader in Scotland's propaganda. In the next 15 years, Scotland will support 2,000 high -skilled jobs, which will make plans for change and make defense an engine for growth.

Frigate is designed for the anti-marine war to strengthen the strategic partnerships and maritime security of the two countries, with Russian threats in Northern Europe.

This decision is ahead of the new UK defense contract that will strengthen the two defensive industries by strengthening the Euro Atlantic security, which will strengthen jobs, growth and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-boost-for-scottish-shipbuilding-as-norway-selects-uk-warships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos