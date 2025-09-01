A slowdown in international trips to the United States can last beyond summer, the experts warn





Las Vegas – For a few weeks of hope this summer, a shiny display panel on the main highway connecting Toronto to New York welcomed Canadian drivers with a simple message: “Buffalo likes Canada.

The marketing campaign, which included a gift card gift of $ 500, was supposed to show the neighbors in the north of Buffalo that they were welcome, sought after and missed.

At first, it seemed to work, said Patrick Kaler, CEO of the local tourism organization Visit Buffalo Niagara. More than 1,000 people have entered the gift. But at the end of July, it was clear that the reliable summer spell of Canadian city visitors did not happen this year.

Buffalos Struggle reflects a broader slowdown in international tourism in the United States that travel analysts planned could persist well in the future. From northern border towns to the main hot spots such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles, popular travel destinations said they had welcomed fewer foreign visitors this summer.

Experts and some local officials attribute the trend that emerged for the first time in February after President Donald Trump at the White House. They say that its prices, its repression of immigration and its repeated blows on the United States acquires Canada and Greenland, travelers have alienated other parts of the world.

“Seeing traffic fall so considerably, especially because of the rhetoric that can be changed, is so discouraging,” said Kaler.

The World Travel & Tourism Council planned before the Memorial Day that the United States would be the only country among the 184 that it was studying where foreign visitors expenses fell in 2025. The conclusion was a clear indicator that the world's world attraction slipped, said the Global Industry Association.

The biggest economy of travel and tourist in the world is heading in the wrong direction, said Julia Simpson, president and chief executive officer. “While other nations deploy the welcome carpet, the US government sets up the closed sign.

The Tourism Economics Travel Research Society, on the other hand, predicted this month that the United States would see 8.2% of less international arrivals in 2025, an improvement compared to its previous forecasts of a drop of 9.4% but below the number of foreign visitors in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trail of the feelings turned out to be severe, said the firm, noting that the reservations of the airlines indicate the slowdown in incoming trips of May, June and July would probably persist in the coming months.

Deborah Friedland, director general of the financial services company Eisner Advisory Group, said that the Travel Industry in the United States was faced with several opposite winds on the rise of travel costs, political uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Since his return to his duties, Trump has doubled some of the hard line policies that have defined his first mandate, relying a travel ban mainly targeting African and Middle East countries, tightening the rules concerning visa approvals and increasing mass immigration raids. At the same time, the push for prices on foreign goods which quickly became a decisive characteristic of its second mandate gave certain citizens elsewhere that they were not desired.

Perception is reality, said Friedland.

The organizers of an international swing dance said that an impression of America's hostility towards foreigners led them to postpone the event, which was to take place this month in the Harlem region in New York.

About three months after the start of the second term, international competitors began to withdraw from the global finals of the Lindy Hop international championships, saying that they felt unwelcome, said the co -producer of Events Tena Morales. About half of the participants each year come from outside the United States, mainly from Canada and France, she said.

The competition organizers plan to host the organization of the annual competition in another country until the end of the Trump presidency, said Morales.

The climate is always the same and what we hear is always the same, that (the dancers) do not want to come here, “she said.

The capital of the Nations, where the Trump administration in recent weeks has deployed members of the National Guard and has resumed the management of Union Station, has also noticed an impact.

Local tourism officials planned a 5.1% drop in international visitors for the year. The organization Marketing Destination DC DC declared last week that it planned to fight against negative rhetoric “on the city with a campaign that would showcase residents and highlight the most personal side of Washington.

US government data confirms an overall drop in international arrivals in the first seven months of the year. The number of foreign visitors, a category that does not include travelers in Mexico or Canada, decreased by more than 3 million, or 1.6%compared to the same period a year earlier, according to preliminary figures from the National Travel and Tourism Office.

As a generator of tourists, Western Europe fell 2.3%, visitors to Denmark dropped by 19%, from Germany by 10%and France by 6.6%. A similar scheme has surfaced in Asia, where American data showed that the two -digit decreases in the arrivals of Hong Kong, Indonesia and the Philippines. Fewer residents of countries across Africa also went to the United States in July.

However, visitors to certain countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Italy and Japan, have arrived in greater numbers.

Not all the destinations have declared us slow summers for tourism.

In the Porte du Porte du Wisconsins Oriental, which rides Lake Michigan and Green Bay, a constant flow of faithful visitors to the Midwest has helped to offer a solid summer for local businesses, according to Jon Jarosh, spokesperson for the Destination Door County.

Many business owners have reported a significant increase in pedestrian traffic after a quieter start of the season, said Jarosh, and the sidewalks were animated and the restaurants were packed by the middle of the summer.

The leaders of the main American airlines said last month that the American passengers reserving premium air tariffs helped fill their international flights and that the request for domestic flights fell after a lower than expected display in the first half of 2025.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it was preparing for what should be the busiest labor festival weekend in 15 years. Reservations for American airlines increased by around 2% compared to 2024 for the long holiday weekend that started on Thursday, the Cirium aviation analysis company said.

While summer ends, however, the absence of foreign visitors to Buffalo was still visible, according to Kaler, the head of the visit of Buffalo Niagara.

Canada sent more than 20.2 million visitors to the United States last year, more than any other country, according to US government data. But this year, Canada residents were among the most reluctant to visit.

In a turn of turning, more American residents went to Canada in June and July that the Canadians who make the reverse trip, according to the National Statistics Agency in Canada. Statistics Canada said it was the first time that has been about two decades with the exception of two months during the pandemic.

Just in July, the number of Canadian residents returning from the United States by car was down 37% compared to the previous year, and return by plane trips fell by 26%, the agency said.

Consequently, Visit Buffalo Niagara has moved his marketing efforts this summer in cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago. Children's amateur sporting events have also helped fill the vacuum left by Canadian tourists.

We will always welcome Canadians when the time has come, said Kaler. I do not want Canadians to feel as we see them as simple dollar panels or a transaction in our cash registers. They mean that for us more. “”

