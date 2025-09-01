Carlos Alcaraz reaches us with open neighborhoods without taking place





August 31, 2025, 4:21 pm HE

New York-Carlos Alcaraz struck a shot on the back at the US Open to win a point in a 7-6 victory (3), 6-3, 6-4 on Arthur Rinderknech on Sunday which made the Spanish the youngest man in the open era to reach 13 quarters of Final Slam.

“Sometimes I practice it. I'm not going to lie,” Alcaraz said in series n ° 2 about the magic he delivered in the first set. “But I mean, I do not practice it, like, too many times. Just in practice, if the opportunity is there, I will try. In the match, it's a bit the same. If I have the opportunity, why not?”

At 22 and 3 months old, Alcaraz is about 6 months younger than Boris Becker when he arrived in the major quarter -final n ° 13.

The opponent of Alcaraz on Tuesday will be n ° 20 Jiri Lehecka, a 23 -year -old man from the Czech Republic. Lehecka qualified for his second quarter-final of Slam with a 7-6 victory (4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 against Adrian Mannarino.

Alcaraz and Lehecka played three times, Alcaraz having an advantage of 2-1. They never met in major.

“He is one of the two biggest challenges right now in tennis,” said Lehecka. “He moves very well. He can serve big. He knows everything. His game is complete. … So for me, I'm just going to try to stick to the weapons I, weapons that worked for me in these last two games.”

At the beginning of Rinderknech, a Frenchman who played university tennis in Texas A & M, Alcaraz closed a take of love that made the score 2 spectacularly. By moving right to Midcourt, Alcaraz found himself in what seemed to be a bad place when Rinderknech hurt.

But Alcaraz wrapped his racket around his body and turned a shot.

Perhaps surprised that the point is not over, Rinderknech hit a volley that landed in the net. A big smile crossed Alcaraz's face as he looked at his trainer, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in the stands. Alcaraz then placed his right index behind his ear, as if he recognized the cheers of the spectators.

“People like it; I like to play tennis like that,” said Alcaraz. “My tennis style adapts fairly well to energy here.”

Alcaraz ended up taking this set in an equality break. Then, halfway through the second, Alcaraz produced another effort worthy of highlighting with a winner without a look, a race forward to go to a short ball and take a look at the line as if he was going to knock on the reverse of Rinderknech, but instead of directing a cross ground.

“Sometimes I practice it. I will not lie,” said Carlos Alcaraz about the winner in the back he delivered during the first set Sunday against Arthur Rinderknech. Robert Deutsch / Imagn images

In the last match, even Rinderknech smiled at other higher levels of Alcaraz, which won 54 of the 55 service games at four games this year at Flushing Meadows and has not yet abandoned a set. He won the title here in 2022 for the first of his five Grand Chelem trophies.

Alcaraz is in his fourth major quarter-final of 2025, the first time in his career, he went 4-in-4 in this category of one season. He lost to Novak Djokovic at this stage of Australian Open in January, won the French Open in June and lost against Jannik Sinner N ° 1 in the final in Wimbledon in July.

Alcaraz has now won 34 of its last 35 games at the tour level, including 10 consecutive since the defeat in Wimbledon. His victory on Sunday was his 21st at the US Open, the third by a man in his first five appearances at the New York Major in the open era. The only ones to have more are John MCENROE (28) and LLEYTON Hewitt (23 years old).

The ESPN research and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

