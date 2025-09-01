Us Fed Loss of Independence a serious danger, says Lagarde





The head of the European Central Bank warned that if President Donald Trump had the independence of the American federal reserve, this would represent a “very serious danger” for the global economy.

Christine Lagarde said that if the Fed was forced to respond to political dictates, it would have a “very worrying” impact on economic stability in the United States, and therefore in the rest of the world as well.

Since arriving at the office, Trump has launched repeated attacks against the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Last month, he tried to dismiss one of his governors, Lisa Cook.

But Lagarde stressed that it would be “difficult” in practice for the president to exercise his will.

The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States and its main work is to promote employment and maintain stable prices. With these objectives in mind, he establishes an interest rate policy – and he is supposed to be independent of the United States government.

However, his decisions have often attracted President Trump's anger, both during his first mandate and since his return to power in January.

He has clearly indicated on numerous occasions that he would like to see big reductions in American interest rates, which he hopes to stimulate economic growth and reduce government loan costs.

The current objective of the Federal Reserve for its main interest rate is 4.25% to 4.5%. Trump wants this to be reduced to less than 1%.

However, the Fed has left pending rates since December from last year due to persistent concerns about American inflation, especially if Trump prices could cause higher prices.

A reduction is much expected later this month, but it is unlikely that it is large enough to appease the president.

The result was a Trump's concerted attack on Fed management.

During an interview with the French Radio Radio Radio station, Lagarde was invited to what would happen if Trump was to take control of the American interest rate policy.

The president of the ECB said: “I think it would be a very serious danger to the American economy and the world economy.”

She added: “If this policy was no longer independent, if it depended on the political diktats of one or another, then the balance of the American economy and therefore the impacts that have on the world as a whole, because it is the greatest economy in the world, would be very worrying”.

However, she warned that it would be difficult for the practice of taking control.

The United States Supreme Court, she said, had already said that Fed governor could only be rejected if they were guilty of raw fault.

With the Committee of Interest of the Federal Reserve of the Federal Reserve made up of seven governors, as well as presidents of regional reserve banks, it would be difficult for the practice of designing a majority, she suggested.

Although the Powell was appointed by the president during his first mandate, the two rarely saw eyes. In July, Trump described Powell as a “numbness” that prevented people in the United States from being able to buy houses while keeping too high prices.

In August, he tried to draw Cook, one of the seven governors of the Federal Reserve, saying that there were reasons to believe that she had made false declarations on her mortgage. This decision, which, according to his lawyers, had no factual or legal basis, was challenged before the court.

