The Government of Guatemala says that he asked for migrant children on returnExBulletin





The interior security secretary, Kristi Noem, and the Guatemalan Minister of Governance Francisco Jimenez shakes hands after having signed a memorandum of understanding on a joint security program agreement at the Palacio Nacional of Cultura on June 26 in Guatemala City, in Guatemala. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

After planes with Guatemalteque children were charged in the United States and then prevented from taking off by the decision of a federal judge from temporarily arrested the referral of children, the Guatemalan government declared on August 31 that he was responsible for the recently projection of the interior security Kristi Noem.

In a statement published on the social media platform X on the evening of August 31, the same day as the judge's decision, the Guatemalan government indicated that it wanted to prevent children from staying in shelters and detention centers and that it supports coordinated measures to bring together Guatemalens children with their families.

The Government of Guatemala reports actions of family gathering of unaccompanied migrants guatemaltecs: pic.twitter.com/6956ivtwen

– Government of Guatemala (@Guatemalagobub) August 3125

The Guatemalan government plans to identify the needs of each Guatemah children and intends to include them in social programs in their country of origin, the government said. All the measures that have been taken with regard to unaccompanied minors have taken into account the human rights of children and have respected regular procedure, according to the government.

The NPR asked the Guatemalan government how many children he had asked to have returned from the United States, and if all their parents asked that the children returned to Guatemala, as an American lawyer said at a hearing on August 31. The Guatemalan government did not immediately answer and did not answer these questions directly in its declaration.

The instruction seems to contain a factual error. The Guatemalan government said it suggested the idea of ​​sending the unaccompanied minors to Noem when it was in the country in July. But Noem visited Guatemala on June 26, after making stops at Costa Rica, Honduras and Paraguay in a tour in Central America.

During this visit, the Minister of the Interior of the Noem and Guatemalan, Francisco Jimenez, signed agreements, including one to potentially allow people who were not from Guatemala to ask Guatemala asylum instead of the United States, despite the fact that US law authorizes asylum seekers to stay when they are content with their case. Noem was also represented on June 26, watching people expelled from the United States at Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, with the American ambassador to Guatemala Tobin Bradley.

The interior security secretary, Kristi Noem (R), speaks to Ero Regional attached to Guadalupe “Lupita” Serna (C) and the American ambassador to Guatemala Tobin Bradley, as expelled people from the United States, land a repatriation flight while Noem is given a tour of the Department of Human Security Operations. Anna Moneymaker / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Anna Moneymaker / AFP via Getty Images

The Ministry of Internal Security did not immediately respond to a request for NPR comments as to whether Guatemala had suggested that unaccompanied minors have returned to Guatemala while Noem visited the country in June.

Certain lawyers representing Guatemalteque children who should be expelled in disagreement with the Guatemala Declaration that the process aimed at suppressing unaccompanied minors has not ignored their rights. In the attempt to send the children back without allowing them to finish first prosecution their asylum complaints, lawyers for the National Immigration Law Center, the law firm representing some of the Guatemah children in the United States, believe that the United States has violated both federal laws and the American constitution.

“In night deaths during a holiday weekend, the Trump administration has torn the vulnerable and frightened children of their bed and tried to return them in danger to Guatemala,” said Efrn C. Olivares, vice-president of the LAW Center national immigration dispute.

The publication of the American district court of a temporary emergency prohibition order on August 31 prevented the government from withdrawing the unaccompanied Guatemah minors in police custody for the next 14 days. National Immigration Law Center has promised to continue to defend the law of Guatemah children to stay in the United States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/08/31/nx-s1-5524326/guatemala-government-unaccompanied-children-deportation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos