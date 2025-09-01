As the cost of mortgage increases, Housing Price in the UK | Housing market





The UK's housing prices have fallen unexpectedly in August because they have high mortgage costs.

According to the Nationwide Building Society, the average price of housing is 271,079, down 0.1% from July. According to Reuters' polls, economists expect to increase 0.2%.

According to the Nationalwide, the annual housing price growth rate of stock prices has slowed from 2.4%in July to 2.1%in August.

Robert Gardner, the chief economist in the country, said that the higher the borrowing cost, the more pressure and the price decline.

Housing prices are still higher than household income, especially in recent years, considering the cost of livelihoods in recent years, it is difficult to raise deposits to prospective buyers.

In combination with the fact that mortgage costs are more than three times the level of infectious diseases, this means that the cost of mortgage service is a barrier for many people.

The average first buyer, who paid at a 20%deposit, faced a monthly mortgage payment of about 35%of home salary, he said. Compared to the long -term average 30%.

Despite the fact that the England Bank Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut the basic fee to 4%in August, the economy still increases.

Reductions have been borrowed at the lowest level since March 2023. However, Mark Harris, the chief executive of the mortgage broker SPF individual customers, said that some loan agencies have begun to rise to mortgage transaction prices.

The mixed photo is increasing the swap rate that supports the price of a fixed rate mortgage, and a loan agency that does not want to provide the best charges in the summer when the employees are on vacation and resources are limited.

According to MoneyFacts, the average two -year fixed mortgage rate was 4.96%at the end of August. The average percentage of the five -year trading was 5%.

According to the country, housing prices rose 0.6%in July.

According to a separate figure released by the British bank on Monday, the loan agency approved 65,400 mortgages in July, with 800 people since January and the highest level since January.

Some lending agencies also allow the first buyers to borrow more through the new guidelines of the UK, designed to help more people after the intervention of urban regulators.

On Monday, HSBC UK became the latest loan agency that announced the maximum loan income (LTI) multiple upper limit for the initial buyer who meets a specific standard, including a minimum of 35,000 alone and a minimum co -applicant income of 55,000. The previous cap was 4.49 LTI.

One of the HSBCS brands, First Direct, also introduces a new LTI cap from 5.5 to some buyers.

Elliott Jordan-DOAK, a senior economist in Pantheon Giant Economics, said that the possibility of property tax rising in the Reychelis autumn budget is likely to throw sand into the housing gear.

The Guardian says the Treasury is considering new taxes on more than 500,000 housing sales, and some market watchers said they could slow down their short -term activities, especially in London and southeastern.

While the British bank lowered interest rates last month, it was possible to slow the additional cuts by raising concerns about the inflation pressure of the economy.

Inflation rose to 3.8%in July and was higher than expected due to higher food prices and travel costs. Inflation has raised its 2% goal of 2% in a row for 10 consecutive months. The bank expects to reach 4%in September.

