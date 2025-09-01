Taylor Fritz Records convincing Win to reach us open quarter -finals





Do not yet count American men or man.

The last representative, Taylor Fritz, doesn't seem ready to go anywhere.

The world No. 4 Fritz returned to the quarter-finals of the US Open after his impressive right victory on the n ° 21 Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong stadium.

The first departures of n ° 6 Ben Shelton, n ° 14 Tommy Paul and n ° 17 Frances Tiafoe left only Fritz.

Taylor Fritz reacts during his victory of August 31 at the US Open. Jason Szenes for the NY Post Taylor Fritz hit a blow during his victory on August 31 at the US Open. Jason Szenes for the NY Post

If this caused an additional pressure, he did not show it by reaching the quarter -finals of the Queens for the third consecutive year.

I guess it can be a good thing for me, said Fritz. I hope the crowd will really put me behind now because I'm the last guy.

It's surprising. I think it was a difficult week for guys. I mean, it's hard, well with the injury, then I think [Tiafoe] And Tommy has just met guys who were dangerous players, playing a very good tennis, so it happens.

Taylor Fritz famous after winning his match of August 31 at the US Open. Jason Szenes for the NY Post

Not at Fritz, 27 years old.

He conceded only 13 points on his dominant service without facing a short -term breaking point of one hour and 38 minutes.

He broke Machac late in each of the first two sets to take a dominant advance.

In the third, a double fault of Machac gave Fritz an early break, and he sailed from there.

After abandoning a set in his two previous games, he had not had almost as many problems.

Fritz did enough in the return game and was in total control with his overwhelming service, marking 14 AS and winning an absurd 35 of 39 points during his first service.

I thought it was definitely the best match I have played so far in this tournament, he said.

Fritz advances to face Novak Djokovic, the Grand Slam champion at 24 times.

The two met 10 times before, Fritz losing each match.

He is obviously a different player now, compared to several of their previous meetings.

Taylor Fritz served during his match on August 31 at the US Open. Jason Szenes for the NY Post

I think the way to reverse the steam is to become a better player, said Fritz. For me, in my head, I do not think of all the losses I had for Novak, I do not know, like, five years ago. I was far from the player's level that I am now.

Last summer, he broke out here to reach the final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

In doing so, Fritz became the first American man to play for a Grand Chelem title in 15 years.

The last American to win a major was Andy Roddick 22 years ago at the US Open.

The hope was that the dryness would end in this tournament.

While one American has reached the fourth round, a disappointing result after four American men arrived at this point a year ago, Fritz is carrying the torch fairly well.

I am happy to be here, he said, and I hope that, as I said, if the crowd can get behind me, we can do it.

