Osakas Reset is looped with a victory over Gauff at the US Open





New York – It was a fourth round match with unusually important consequences, a very busy decisive test, a real -time intestinal verification.

After missing all the 2023 season on maternity leave, the Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka, expressed her frustration in the face of her lack of progress. When would his game find this major ethereal quality?

Coco Gauff, even following a title in Roland Garros, turned to the specialist in the biomechanics Gavin Macmillan just before the United States Open, ready to sacrifice the short-term results by playing in the long game. Could she rely on her major speed and competitive shooting forces while making important adjustments to his service and his right-handed?

The answers arrived in just 64 minutes on Monday in the Arthur Ashe stadium while Osaka abandoned a decisive decision of 6-3, 6-1 on Gauff to qualify for the quarter-finals. His first quarter -final of Osakas won the Australian Open 2021.

It recalled the memorable match between the two here six years ago. Osaka, at the height of her powers, sent a 6-3 year old GAUFF, 6-0 in a third round match that ended with tears. The difference is that Gauff was classified n ° 3 here and Osaka was n ° 23.

I mean I'm a bit sensitive – I don't want to cry, said Osaka afterwards. Honestly, I had so much fun here.

It is my favorite court in the world, and it means so much to be back here.

Many were made to move Osakas to coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. And although the former coach of Iga Swiateks was a boon for his confidence, the difference between the Osaka 2024 and this year's publishing may well be fitness – and the confidence that it brings.

I think that physically in my head, I know that I am able to rally a lot, so I do not survive, said Osaka afterwards. I agree with just waiting. Admittedly, I am not a defensive player, so it is not as if I was trying to move aside, but it is more like the silent confidence to understand that I do not need to hit a winner at any time.

Even earlier this year, she sometimes seemed slowly, impatient to finish the points quickly. Against Gauff, Osaka has exceptionally moved well, resisted the long gatherings and remained in a visibly positive state of mind. His intensity was palpable.

His patience too. Osaka won 16 of the 24 rallies that made five or more shots. She also converted each of the four break points she won. Osaka then plays Karolina Muchova, a winner of three sets against Marta Kostyuk.

Gauff, meanwhile, has always fought with his forehand and his service game. There were five double faults, but the forehand was the real problem. GAUFF had 20 uns forked mistakes on this side. On this occasion, even its generally reliable reverse has sometimes broken down.

Even at the beginning, the right blow of gauffs was fluist (five errors) and Osaka broke and then held love for an advance of 2-0.

But while Gauff – with a draw – had placed in her service games during the first laps, she went out against Osaka. She stroked two aces in her second service game and the other two services were not returned. They were all 110 mph and more.

This break was the only margin until Gauff, dragging 5-3, again broken. Two double defects, in addition to two ground errors, gave Osaka the whole in 31 minutes.

With the 3-2 service match in the second set, GAUFF served problems. A double fault began it and an wandering setback closed it while Osaka converted its third rupture point into its third try.

Osaka scored a final break to secure the match.

I thought it was a good performance to serve my serving, told journalists Gauff afterwards. On the ground, I think I made too many errors, far too many errors, which has the impression that it is the part of my game that I felt the most confident to enter the tournament.

It's disappointing. It is certain that it was not the level I wanted to bring, but it is a step in the right direction that I feel, and I think that emotionally how this week was, I think that today I just intervened, and I was perhaps a little empty.

Osaka realistically tries to win its third US Open title in eight years. This is his fifth trip to the quarter -finals of a Grand Colem. It is worth noting that she won the first four.

The turning point, said Osaka, came last month to Montreal.

It was then that Osaka returned from a set and 5-3, saving two match points, to defeat the seeded n ° 13 LIUDMILA SAMSONOVA in a match which spent more than two and a half hours.

I was really frustrated for a long time, said Osaka, because I felt like I was playing well, but there was just something I don't know if I missed or if it was just a mentality. Then I played Samsonova, and I did not give up until the very last point.

I think that at that time, I just tried to be the biggest fighter I can be.

