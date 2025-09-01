Maduro promises to declare a “republic of arms” if the American forces in the Caribbean attack Venezuela





Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Monday that he “would constitutionally declare a republic in arms” if the South American country was attacked by forces that the United States government had deployed in the Caribbean.

Maduro said eight American military ships “with 1,200 missiles” was aimed at his country, calling them “the greatest threat that has been seen on our continent in the past 100 years,” AFP reported.

His comments at a press conference arise while the American government this week is expected to strengthen its maritime force in waters off Venezuela to combat threats from Latin America's drug cartels. The United States has not pointed out any land incursion provided by the thousands of staff. However, the government of Maduro responded as a deployment of troops along its coast and its border with neighboring Colombia, as well as exhorting the Venezuelans to enlist in a civil militia.

“Faced with this maximum military pressure, we declared a maximum preparation for the defense of Venezuela,” said Maduro about deployment, which he called “extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody” threat “.

The American navy now has two destroyers of guided missiles Aegis – USS gravely and the USS Jason Dunham – in the Caribbean, as well as the destructive Uss Sampson and the USS Lake Erie cruiser in the waters off Latin America. This military presence should develop.

Three amphibious assault vessels – a force that includes more than 4,000 naval and marine – is said to be in the region this week, a defense official at the Associated Press, anonymity condition to describe current operations, told the in progress.

The deployment comes as President Trump prompted the military to thwart the cartels he blamed for the fentanyl flow and other illicit drugs in American communities and to perpetuate violence in certain American cities.

Washington accused Maduro of having directed a drug cartel and doubled the bonus for its capture at $ 50 million. However, the United States did not threaten the public to invade Venezuela.

Trump ordered the Pentagon to use the military force against Latin American drug cartels, terrorist organizations, a familiar source with the confirmed case at CBS News earlier this month.

Of the eight Latin American drug trafficking groups that the Trump administration has appointed as terrorist organizations, one is Venezuelan. It is not clear if or when the army could act.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, citing a United Nations report, told his counterparts in various countries in Latin America that the deployment of American maritime forces is built on a “false story”, because 87% of the cocaine produced in Colombia leaves through the Pacific and the traffickers try to move only 5% of their product by Venezuela. Bolivia without coastal and Colombia, with access to the Pacific and the Caribbean, are the best cocaine producers in the world.

Gil added that the story “threatens the whole region” and an attack on Venezuela “would really mean complete destabilization of the region”.

“Let us immediately demand the end of this deployment, which has no other reason than to threaten a sovereign people,” he added at a virtual meeting of members of the community of the Regional Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Maduro also used his press conference to emphasize the fact that he was the legitimate winner of the presidential election last year. But many credible evidence has shown the opposite, which has prompted several countries, including the United States, not to recognize Maduro as president of Venezuela.

Maduro, sworn in a third six -year term in January, added that his government maintains two communication lines with the Trump administration, one with the State Department and another with Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell. He called Secretary of State Marco Rubio a “warlord” pushing for action in the Caribbean to overthrow the government of Venezuela.

Since the presidential election of July 2024, the political opposition of Venezuela has urged the United States and other countries to put pressure on Maduro to leave its functions. Her chief, María Corina Machado, thanked Trump and Rubio for the deployment of ships, describing the decision as “the right approach” to the government of Venezuela, which she described as a “criminal enterprise”.

Maduro on Monday, however, warned that the American military action against Venezuela “would stick” Mr. Trump's “blood hands”.

“President Donald Trump, the continuation of the regime change is exhausted; she has failed as a policy worldwide,” said Maduro. “You cannot pretend to impose a situation in Venezuela.”

More CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/maduro-venezuela-us-troops-caribbean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos