



The United Kingdom had the most popular summer in the record, and MET Office said after this country faced four heat.

The average temperature of weather summer, including the moon in June, July and August, was 16.1C (60.98F), which is much higher than the current record of 15.76C set in 2018.

The five most popular summers in the record have resulted in a clear signal of heating around the world as scientists have increased greenhouse gas concentrations since 2000.

MET Office said that the climate change caused by humans performed a prompt analysis that the record summer temperature was about 70 times more.

Dr. Mark McCarthy, an agency of climate attributes, said:

UKS was the warmest in the summer of 2025

According to our analysis, 2025 has set a new record, but it shows how much hotter in the present and the future, and how it becomes more common in the changing climate.

The latest record was finally won with a wide margin. This year's average temperature was more than one -third of the previous record, and four of the five hot summer temperatures were hundreds of minutes. Overall, the average temperature is 1.51c compared to the long -term average.

There were hot weather in June and July, and there were four hot waves, including more than 30c days. There was little rain in many nationwide as the United Kingdom experienced a significant water shortage nationwide. Most of the UK is under the prohibition of hospitage as the reservoirs, rivers and groundwater are dry.

Summer was constantly warm, but there was no extreme heat. The highest temperature recorded by 2025 was 35.8C in FAVERSHAM in Kent on July 1, and was not enough than UKS 40.3C in July 2022.

However, in June alone, there were only two heat, so in the most popular June in the UK, it set the second hottest record in the entire UK. In July, the third heat wave and one quarter of August 4 pushed the total average temperature of summer into a record area.

At the end of June, scientists calculated that the patience of people in the southeastern United Kingdom was 100 times higher by the climate crisis.

Meteorologists have been driven by the dry land in the spring, high voltage systems and the unusual warm sea throughout the UK, and the minimum temperature was much higher than the average.

MET Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: These conditions have created fast and remaining environments, and the maximum and minimum temperature is significantly higher than the average.

