Swiatek back in the United States, then directly at the Practice Court





A few seconds after finishing a 6-3 victory, 6-1 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the United States, Iga Swiatek was on his phone.

No to check the latest updates Taylor Swift, as she had been a few days before, but to get a little more time after a unilateral rout that had spent in just 64 minutes.

“I asked [my coach] To book 10 minutes from practice, if possible, “admitted Swiatek n ° 2 in his interview on the field with a laugh.

The match had, on paper, was potentially delicate. Upon entering, Swiatek led her head to the pair 4-2-but on hard-open-air fields, Alexandrova organized an advantage of 2-1 with victories at the Gippsland 2021 trophy and Miami 2024. In addition, the 30-year-old has reached a career in n ° 12 after the last final of Monterrey.

Swiatek experienced a summer wave, saying Wimbledon and Cincinnati titles this year – she has now won 18 of her last 19 games – but the first week in New York was not gently for the post. In the second round, she was stretched in three sets by Suzan Lamens, and in the third had to overthrow a deficit of 5-1 in the first set to beat the seeded n ° 29 Anna Kalinskaya.

Alexandrova has had a better career season in a career, making the last 16 at each of the last three majors, but has not yet evolved towards the scene in the quarterfinals at this level. Swiatek has also organized its most coherent year to the big Slams to date, after reaching at least the quarter -finals at each adult. The 24 -year -old is the youngest player to achieve this feat from an 18 -year -old Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Overall, Swiatek has now reached 13 quarter -finals of the Grand Colem. Among the active players, only Venus Williams (39), Victoria Azarenka (18) and Aryna Sabalenka (14) have done more; Swiatek equaled the total of Elina Svitolina and the freshly retired Petra Kvitova. She will then face the seeded n ° 8 Amanda Anisimova in what would be a rehearsal of the Wimbledon final, or the seeded n ° 18 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

“ Intensity and concentration '': Unlike her two previous games, Swiatek is barely a foothold when she dismantled Alexandrova with 21 winners, including seven AS, at only 13 uncomposed mistakes. It was not surprising that she then said she was the happiest of “intensity and concentration” that she had managed to maintain.

“I felt like I was really in my bubble, in the area,” she continued. “Sometimes I made risky decisions, and I think I forced the ball to enter.”

Swiatek's redirected reverse on the line was responsible for a series of reflections, and she dropped only once – in the second match of the match, thanks to a pair of double faults.

Alexandrova, on the other hand, was unable to deliver the puffy power game which saw its match victories 38 Notch this year. Although he held his own in the first six games, faced with a 3-3 breakdown point in the first Alexandrova set caught a guardian in the net with the Grand Open Tribunal. Two games later, she conceded the first set with consecutive double defects and another drip drop. She won only one more match in the match, doubling again to descend 5-1 in the second set.

In the last match, Swiatek resisted a handful of Alexandrova fiery returns to save three break points and convert his first match point with another reverse winner in the end.

