



The names shown in the asterisk have been changed to protect their identity.

When Akmals* Mosques were damaged last week's ESSEX British County, he felt shaking.

The 33 -year -old electric engineer, who asked Al Jazeera to use a pseudonym, said that I was so sick. It was too close to home. My local support [mosque]. It felt like a real kick of the teeth.

Basildon's South Essex islamic center was damaged just before midnight Thursday. The Red Cross was in trouble across the wall with the word that Christ was the king. This is the UK.

The night before Friday, the timing seemed to have calculated attempts to intimidate the worshipers of the worshipers of the southeastern British county.

Akmal said my wife and baby grew up here and told Al Jazeera. I want to move out of the area. I can't stay here.

ESSEX's employees were damaged by a campaign that raised national flags, following a wave of protest against asylum applicants. [Courtesy: South Essex Islamic Trust]

Community leaders blamed the attack.

Gavin Callaghan, the leader of Basildon Council, described it as a pathetic detective coward.

Do not wear clothes. Excuse me. He said that his trash behavior, and the cowards who did this will be ashamed of our village. It is not a coincidence to do this just before Friday. The goal is the target. It's threatening. And that crime.

WAJID AKHTER, head of the British Muslim Council, said that St. George flag is a symbol of the UK that we are proud of. To use it in this way [which] It is reversing how the Nazis have targeted Jewish families, and are the figures of our flags and our country. Silence allowed hate to grow.

The sex police are investigating this incident.

City councilors and volunteers worked to get rid of graffiti before the worshipers arrived early in the morning, but they still have a sense of fear.

Sajid Fani, 43, who lived in the area, was shocked. I did not expect that happen here.

Local bishops prevented misuse of Christian images in this attack. They say that it is theologically false and morally dangerous to cause Christianity to justify racism.

Racial discrimination in a campaign to increase flags

Publications arose in the UK's tense atmosphere and in the social media campaign called #Operationraisethecolours.

In recent weeks, those who receive calls have fixed the British flag to highway bridges, street lamp columns, rotary and all over the UK, along with the Saint Georges Cross and Union Jacks. The Red Cross was sprayed on the white stripes of the zebra intersection.

According to hatred groups, not the right hope on the right, this campaign is led by Andrew Currien, a former member of the Islamic Phobia English Defense League, and is now a political British security person, a semi -Muslim and an anti -immigration group.

Some supporters consist of this project with patriotism, but they are related to racism.

Racism graffiti has appeared in many other regions. For example, about 300 miles (about 500 km) to the north from Basildon is sprayed in the building of Durham County in northern England and Houghton-Le-Spring.

Some have accused the media that the media is focusing on asylum issues.

In recent months, British television networks and newspapers have been able to spread hatred content on some social media sites, so we've been dedicated to a significant report on the asylum newspaper.

SHABNA BEGUM, head of the racial think tank, Runnymede Trust, said that the spite of the damage breakdown is part of the terrible reinforcement of Islamic phobia, which is led by politics and media stories that sacrifice the Muslim community.

She said she was a product of political and media soundtracks that violent violence on our streets and the damage of the mosque was constantly demonized the Muslim community. Whether it's a policy or story, we have a monotonous diet that our economic problems are caused by Muslims, immigrants and people looking for asylum.

She warned that the minority people collapsed with victims while the government warns that history is not faced with economic complaints.

The problem is that the Muslim community, which acts as a political feed, is the cost of betrayal.

Basildon's FANI said by fear elements. them [media channels] As for Muslims, be afraid of people. I want to show to people like them. It was just human.

A few days before the mosque was broken, the opposite circular intersection was painted in the Red Cross.

FANI didn't feel hurt by the flying British flag, Fani said. But this is different. It is a crossed line.

After the damage of the object, the employee leaders encouraged the worshipers to attend more numbers on Friday as a show of elasticity.

FANI said that the turnout is greater than usual: Alhumdulillah [Thank God]The results were positive because more people came to the mosque.

The boundary between patriotism and obvious racist

Maryam*, a Muslim woman living in Basildon, mourned an attack on the Muslim community. She stressed that it reflects the dark climate.

There is a boundary between patriotism and obvious racist or Islamic phobia, and some people are crossing the grain.

In her view, the wave of protest against the applicants of housing asylum at the hotel early this summer was consistent with Islamic phobia in Epping, a nearby village where Bell Hotel was a violent stirring focus.

Police data have not yet confirmed the linkage or increase in racist attacks, but the reports reported in the area tell a problem.

A man in Basildon was arrested last week as a woman wearing a hijab, her child was racist, and half moon sprinkled St Georges at home.

At the end of July, residents seemed to have been thrown from the layers of the building near the Basildon station, so they seemed to target Muslim women and colored families.

In addition to the headline incident, Maryam has recently escaped from other cases of racism. She witnessed a woman from East Africa, called a racial slur.

Unfortunately, Ive [also] She added that she suffered a lot of Islamic phobia in Basildon in front of her child. It affected my mental health. It simply created a lot of trauma and barriers to live a normal life.

The attack of the mosque has aroused the rapid interest of the counciller and the police, but the isolated incident of the individual is not often reported.

If the police are better involved with the community, Maryam said, what is hate crimes and how to report, how to operate the investigation and the barriers to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/1/uk-muslims-report-vandalism-attacks-amid-controversial-flag-campaign

