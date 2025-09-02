The CEO apologizes for having tore a Kamil Majchrzak hat signed for a child in US Open





The CEO of a Polish paving company apologized unequivocally on Monday after being seen on a viral video taking a hat signed by the tennis player Kamil Majchrzak of a child during the US Open in New York.

Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of the Drugbruk paving company, was filmed seizing a signed hat that it seemed that Majchrzak was trying to give a child. The incident video became viral this weekend after the Polish tennis star beat Russia Karen Khachanov on Thursday.

I would like to apologize unequivocally to the young boy, his family, all the fans and the player himself, said Szczerek on Monday in an article on social networks. I take full responsibility for my extremely bad judgment and my hurtful actions.

Szczerek said in the statement that he had never been my intention to take the hat of a young fan, but that he was caught in the heat of the moment and the joy of victory, and I thought that Majchrzak gave me a hat to give my sons, who had previously asked autographs.

No matter what I thought I was happening, the actions I took injured the young boy and disappointed fans, he said.

Szczerek said he had sent the hat to the boy and apologized to his family.

I believe I did what most athletes would do in this kind of situation, said Majchrzak in an email at NBC News, adding that he hoped that the boy and his family finally had a great day.

On Saturday, Majchrzak shared a photo of him with the boy on his Instagram story, Writing, Hello World, with Brock, we wish you a beautiful day!

In another Instagram story, he shared a photo of himself giving gifts and swag to the young fan.

Drogruk did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

