Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff in the open United States: results, strengths of the match

New York the last time Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka met at the US Open six years ago, the emotions for a 15-year-old gauff were overwhelming, with her who melted in tears at the end of the 6-3 defeat, 6-0 in the third round.

It was the first appearance on the large stage of the Arthur Ashe stadium, but on Monday, an resurgent Osaka was the one who beat tears. The seeded n ° 23 again obtained the best of her colleague champion of the United States and someone whom she affectionately calls the “little sister”, passing in the quarter-final with a 6-3, 6-2 6-2 victory before an Arthur Ashe stadium wrapped on September 1, 2025.

The problems of gauffs from previous matches in the tournament have raised their ugly head again, with a burst of errors and double defects, putting it at the end of the time as an osaka, a double winner of Flushing Meadows, was patiently sat down to capitalize on each error and worked its front to earn the basic line.

The problems started early because Gauff, the seeded n ° 3, was broken on its initial service. Then, used to stay in the first set, she started with an ace but fiddyly, double-paid twice, the last giving Osaka the set.

The Gauffs service game was at the center of its tournament race, the 2023 champion hires the expert in biomechanics Gavin Macmillan to help in this department. However, she had 22 double faults during her victories during the first three laps and five others against Osaka, and combined with 33 unl forced errors, prevented her from overcoming these crucial errors.

Gauff was used to stay in the match and held an advance of 40-15, only to undergo another collapse, and Osaka celebrated its victory when Gauff's return to his return to effective law struck the net.

This is the fifth time that Osaka has reached a quarter -final of the Grand Slam, and she has won this title each time. She also progressed for the quarter -finals for the first time since the Australian Open 2021, the last of her four Grand Slam titles.

I'm a bit sensitive and I don't want to cry, but I had fun here, “said Osaka in an post-match interview.” I was in the stands two months after giving birth to my daughter, looking at Coco. I really wanted the opportunity to come here and play. It is my favorite court in the world. It means so much for me to be back here. “”

I look at him. The way she drives is really special. To be an incredible model at such a young age, it's a gift. I have all the respect for the world for her. “”

The opponent in the quarter-final of Osaka will be the seeded n ° 11 Karolna Muchov, a winner 6-3, 6-7 (0-7), 6-3 against the seeded n ° 27 Marta Kostyuk.

USA Today had a complete cover of the match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. Scroll below for a summary and protruding facts:

Two games from victory, Osaka has played a regular match so far, limiting her mistakes and capitalizing on opportunities when the Gauff game was lost. In the sixth game, Gauff could not meet again and was broken, giving Osaka an advantage of 4-2.

Naomi Osaka is halfway, at a set of the quarterfinals, winning the first 6-3 set, while Gauff is double and is broken on his service game to stay on the set. Gauff had 14 unl forced errors overall.

Naomi Osaka continues to put pressure on Gauff and continues to be a break at 4-2; Gauff, sometimes, finds it difficult to return the service of Osaka, and several rallies found themselves in the net for underscored errors

Osaka has control at the start of the match, while Gauff was broken on its service and Osaka crossed a clean scanning of matches, thanks to several errors applied by the US Open 2023 champion.

It is more than 20,000 forts at the Arthur Ashe stage for the sixth meeting between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka. GAUFF heads the 3-2 tête-à-tête match, including the victories in the last two meetings (2022 San Jose and 2024 Beijing).

Osakas' first victory over Gauff occurred at the 2019 US Open in the third round, with Gauff winning the next time they met during a Grand Colem, a third -round victory at the Australian Open 2020.

What time is GAUFF VS OSAKA from the United States open?

The round of 16 games between the seeded n ° 3 Coco Gauff and the seeded n ° 23 Naomi Osaka is the second match at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Monday, September 1. It will take place immediately after the match between the series No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime and the seeded n ° 15 Andrey Rublev, which should start at 11:30 a.m.

Gauff and Osaka should start playing in the early afternoon on Monday.

More: was it “fun”? US Intense US Open by Coco Gauff embodies what it means in sport

How to watch Osaka against Gauff

The seeded n ° 23, Naomi Osaka, will face Coco Gauff n ° 3 in a fourth round match in simple American women on Monday, September 1 on ESPN.

Date: Monday, September 1, 1 time: TBD, eardi-after-midi ettv channel: Espnstreaming: ESPN + and FUBO (Free trial)

Watch the United States open with FUBO

How to look at all the United States in 2025 US: dates, TV, streamingdates: Sunday August 24, September 7: Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (New York) TV Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish language) Streaming: ESPN + and Fubo (free trial)

