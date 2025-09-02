The UK will apply for reunion for refugee family in anti -immigration protests | Migration news





Move some of the wider immigration crackdowns, under the pressure of a strong British reform party.

It was published in September 2025 on September 1, 2025

The British labor government said it is suspending the system to allow refugees to take their families to the state while they are supported to the right in the polls.

British Secretary of State Yvette Cooper announced that on Monday, the government has temporarily suspended new applications on refugee family reunions as the government prepares new rules to be introduced next spring.

She said she should be controlled and managed on the basis of a fair and appropriate rules, not the turmoil and exploitation caused by crime smugglers' gangs, she said.

Under the current system, asylum applicants allowed an indefinite vacation to bring children under 18 years of age, and if they can prove that their partners are in relation for at least two years.

Cooper has been applying to Congress to more and more family reunions in the country, and many people have applied for relatives in about a month. One of the planned reforms will have a longer waiting period before applying.

Refugee charity bombered movement. The safety passage, which supports children refugees, said that the government would have a far -right pressure, and it would leave for children to run away from countries such as Afghanistan, Sudan or Iran.

Shock: The British government temporarily suspended all new refugee family reunions.

The result will be fatal to the children we support. At present, almost all safe paths to join with loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yerszylnft

Safe Passage International (@safepassageInt) September 1, 2025

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the refugee council, said:

I'm wielding anger to the far right

After the summer vacation, Cooper announced the movement faced by the bumpy return of the parliament.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would accelerate the plans to empty the exile hotel, saying that he would be angered by those who arrived in small boats through the British waterway in France, facing the pressure of Nigel Farages Hard-Right Reform UK Party.

The government, which has been accused of moving too slow and charged with charges, is eager to solve the problems left by the previous conservative administration by brokering profit trade with other countries and speeding up asylum claims.

Cooper began to implement a pilot system at the end of this month, and dispatched former refugees and asylum applicants in return with approved applicants.

She added a application for mutual legal paths, and the first case is that if you are considering a strict security check, the family group will prioritize it according to the deal with France.

In addition, the government will also establish a new independent agency to deal with appeals because tens of thousands of people of asylum accommodation are waiting for the decision.

She added that the average waiting time for the appeal is 54 weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/1/uk-drops-refugee-family-reunion-applications-amid-anti-immigration-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

