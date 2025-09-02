



Police revealed the cause of the death of former American lawyer Jessica Aber on Monday, months after his death in his sleep at home in March.

The office of the medical examiner in Alexandria, Virginia, said that the former official died of “unexpectedly unexpected death in epilepsy”, according to the Virginian pilot. Police had declared earlier this year that they had “found any evidence suggesting that his death had been caused by something other than natural causes”.

Aber's family had published a statement to the press shortly after her death, noting that she had suffered from epilepsy and related crises “for many years”.

Aber, 43, worked as an American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District from 2021 to 2025 before resigning on January 20, the same day as President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Jessica Aber, seen here in 2023, resigned from her position on January 20, 2025. (Reuters / Tom Brenner)

In her letter of resignation, she called her role “an honor beyond the measure”.

“I am deeply grateful to the Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and the President Biden for the opportunity to direct this office and the Attorney General Garland for its unshakable leadership,” she wrote at the time, referring to the two senators representing Virginia. “I am proud of the work that we have done with our federal partners, state and premises of application of the law to enforce the law and strengthen community confidence.”

During her mandate, she continued cases involving CIA leaks and Russian nationals engaged in fraud in the United States

Jessica D. Aber, 43, was found dead on March 22. She was an American lawyer for about three years before resigning when President Donald Trump took office. (American Department of Justice)

One of his biggest legal victories occurred last year, shortly before his resignation, when former CIA analyst, Asif Rahman, pleaded guilty to having disclosed top secret documents on an Israeli plan to strike Iran.

Rahman was accused of having published documents on Israel's strike last year on Telegram, led the country's army to keep its initial plans.

The lawyer for the time of the Oriental District of Virginia Jessica Aber speaks during a press conference in the American Department of Justice on December 6, 2023, in Washington, DC (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Aber criticized Rahmans' actions as a “violation of his oath, his responsibility and the law” and declared that the flight “had put lives in danger, has undermined American foreign relations and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future”.

In 2019, Aber received the deputy prize for prosecutors of the generals of the Ministry of Justice for an exceptional service.

