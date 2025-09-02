Hundreds of workers on billionaires of gatherings of the Labor Day take place to us | US News





While the gatherings of the Labor Day took place through the United States, the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, strongly denounced the threat of Trump's administrations to deploy federal troops in the city in the context of a repression of immigration.

No federal troops in the city of Chicago, Johnson told a crowd gathered on the demonstration of billionaires in the Chicagos West Loop district on Monday.

Johnson added: was going to defend our democracy was going to protect the humanity of each person in the city of Chicago.

Johnson then directed the crowd in songs without troops in Chicago and investing in Chicago, the New York Times reported.

The demonstrators also met outside the Trump Tower in the northern district of the City River, carrying anti-Trump posters and singing it, according to social networks.

The Monday rally in Chicago was one of the hundreds of demonstrations organized across the country within the framework of national workers on the efforts of billionaires, mass action calling for the protection of social security nets such as Social Security; financing of public schools, health care and housing; In the midst of other requests.

Together, we will demand a country that puts workers to billionaires, said the Strong group of May Day, a unions coalition, in a statement on the event.

Demonstrations have taken place in large and small cities, including New York, Houston, Washington DC and Los Angeles. Small cities like Cleveland, Ohio and Greensboro, in North Carolina, organized their own rallies within the framework of national action.

The fort of May 1, a coalition at the unions, organized Monday efforts, as well as the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of USS unions; The One Fair Salage, a non -profit organization defending fair wages for catering workers; and other working groups.

This is the basic organic organization, and we intentionally wanted it to be outside of Washington DC, because this is where the impacts are felt, said Liz Shuler, president of AFL-CIO, Monday efforts.

In New York, hundreds of people gathered on the other side of Trump Tower Street in the Midtown cities district, USA Today reported. Distinct demonstrations took place throughout New York State, notably in Albany, the capital of the States.

The American senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who represents New York, appeared during a demonstration of Albany. His Labor Day [and] We want to celebrate workers and people in this community, said Gilibrand. New York State, the middle class was built on the workers' movement and it is time to recognize how important workers are in this community, our country, to our great state, she added.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 residents of DC joined a protest against the city's federal takeover of the city, Wusa9 reported. Participants in the event, nicknamed the Freedom Run, ran and crossed DC during the song.

Christie Harlan, who participated in the race on Monday, shared her motivations to join Wusa9. I feel bad for the families of the members of the National Guard who were deployed here to be essentially windows for this administration, said Harlan.

The dismissal of Trump administrations of federal employees, many of whom worked in the DC region, also prompted other people to participate in the race. Readed to people on the left and right, some of the damage that is caused will be irreparable whenever things come back, said participant Janice Ferebee in Wusa9.

Thousands of people also paraded in the Los Angeles region early on Monday, the local subsidiary KTLA reported. The rally was followed by a free picnic for community members, as well as live entertainment.

Several demonstrations were organized in the California Bay region. Residents of Redwood City, about an hour from San Francisco, even formed a 17 -mile human chain in Santa Clara, outside the protest of the days, reported the NBC Bay region.

In addition to the coordinated demonstrations, the workers of the Hilton Americas-Houston, one of the biggest Houstons hotels, left the work apart from a nine-day strike, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The disengagement came while Hilton failed to conclude an agreement with the members of the Local Local 23 Texas unit, which includes more than 400 workers at the hotel.

Among several requests, workers campaign for a higher minimum wage of $ 23 per hour, against the current rate of $ 16.50. The strike, which is expected to finish on September 10, is the first 25 -year -old unions, the president of the Franchesca Caraballo section at Chronicle said.

While thousands of people participated in the rallies, Trump published his own message from the Labor Day on the Truth social platform: a photo of itself by shaking the hand of workers.

The image featured the legend: celebrate the 250 years of the American worker. Happy Labor Day.

