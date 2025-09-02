Trump says India has offered to withdraw prices from American products





US President Donald Trump said India has proposed to reduce his prices “to nothing” when he called the current trade deadlock with the country “a completely unilateral disaster”.

American prices of 50% on India goods – which include 25% of Delhi's refusal to stop buying Russia oil – entered into force last week.

India did not respond to Trump's latest comment, but such a Russian oil war caused Delhi-Washington ties to reach a historic hollow.

Trump's commentary coincides with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda Assisting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington says Delhi indirectly funded the Russian war in Ukraine.

“India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the United States,” said Trump, adding that Delhi should have reduced prices “years ago”.

Delhi previously said that Russia’s oil supply was essential to meet the energy needs of its vast population.

He also described the “unjust, unjustified and unreasonable” prices.

Last week, the Minister of Commerce in the country, Piyush Goyal, said that India “will not bow or seem weak” in its economic relations with other countries.

He also said the country was ready to have a free trade agreement with anyone who wanted it.

Monday, Trump wrote: “What few people understand is that we do very little with India, but they do a lot of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest” customer “, but we sell them very little – so far a completely unilateral relationship, and it has been for many decades”.

The United States was, until recently, India's largest trading partner and prices have aroused fears that exports and growth in the fifth world economy can suffer.

At the top of the OCS, Modi was seen shaking Putin's hand before a meeting organized by XI.

SCO, whose members include China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Russia, is considered a challenge for the domination of Trump and the United States worldwide.

Putin and Modi then spent 45 minutes inside the Russian leader's car – after which Modi published a photo of their trip alongside the compliment to Putin.

The Indian Prime Minister said he had a “insightful” exchange with Putin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn0r014p828o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos