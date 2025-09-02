To prominent British women to right winger: Stop linking immigration with sexual abuse | Immigration and asylum





Prominent women, including cultural figures, politicians and activists, signed a letter that criticized British sexual violence with an exile applicant.

The signators include labor, green and independent MPs, including the musicians Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Anouska SHANKAR, as well as Kim Johnson, Ellie Chowns, Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.

We reject racists in protecting women and girls. They say they are not defenders of women who exploit violence against women in order to cause hatred and division.

The public letter of the woman on the right follows the protests on the extreme protests to take advantage of various cases of sexual offenses related to external accommodation and exile applicants.

Reformed British leader NIGEL FARAGE tried to link government immigration policies to the increase of sex crimes. Robert Jenrick, Minister of Shadow Justice, who joined the protesters outside of the exile accommodation in ESSEX's Epping, said last month, asylum applicants with the medieval attitude of the United Kingdom were afraid of the safety of his three young daughters.

This letter, adjusted by racism, adds: Violence against women and girls is a serious and urgent problem. But it will not target refugees, Muslims and immigrants, such as Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick.

There is no evidence that people looking for a shelter are likely to commit sexual violence. Many are survivors of violence, war and persecution. Criticizing them interferes with dealing with deep roots and truly responsible for people.

The letter criticizes the right side of seizes and misunderstandings, and mobilizes protests outside the hotel outside the hotel, and does nothing to make women more safer, including refugees including women and children.

Protesters near Bell Hotel in Epping Essex in July. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty

Two out of five of those who have been arrested over the last few years mention the Guardian report reported to the police for domestic violence.

The truth added that sexual violence is a climate disease throughout society and is too often ignored by people with power. Public services for women, children, victims and survivors have been cut by bones, and too many cases remain without definition.

The signators of this letter include the Labor Party MP Nadia Whittome, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mary Kelly Foy, and Labor Fellow Shami Chakrabarti and Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union, Public and It includes union secretary, including Commercial Services Union and Traffic Benefit Employees Association.

Others include Sarah Kilpatrick, a group including the president, broadcaster and DJ Annie Macmanus and the UK, the president of the National Education Union.

Signatories say extreme activists, known as Tommy Robinson at the end of this month, are supporting meetings to oppose major protests organized in London.

Protests and accommodations exile outside the hotel were accompanied by online claims to create stories that threaten residents and girls.

Local people have often been involved in the protests, including the so -called pink protests with women and young girls at the forefront, but the right activists are also prominent.

Many protests were followed, such as Epping's asylum applicants accused of sexual assault on a 14 -year -old girl. Hadush Kebatu from Ethiopia has been accepted until September 4th.

Last year, 40%of London's sex crimes, such as Jenrick, committed by foreigners, appear to be based on confusing statistics.

Farage's argument, which connects sexual offenses and immigration, is also very controversial, and the police countered the reform UKS on the immigration of two Afghanistan men accused of rape of a 12 -year -old girl.

This year, migrant charitable organizations and MPs said that the government will drive out racism and the home office will first publish the nationality of foreign criminals in the UK. According to home office sources, the government said that the public wants to know more about foreign criminals.

