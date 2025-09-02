Naomi Osaka dominates Coco Gauff in food in the quarterfinals open in the United States | US Open Tennis 2025





Naomi Osaka handed over the chronometer on Monday in New York on Monday, producing the cleanest performance of Bigstage of his return from maternity leave to overwhelm Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in a successful fourth round meeting inside the Arthur Ashe stadium.

In front of an wrapped arena with 23,771 places, the two stars of the crossroads which have three of the last seven championships in the United States Open have resumed a rivalry that started with their famous meeting here in 2019.

Gauff, 21 years old and Grasse third, has the same age as Osaka was when she broke the hearts of adolescents six years ago in the same court. Then Osaka had comforted the 15 -year -old joker in a moment that has become viral. Monday, generosity stopped at the baseline. Osaka dominated the first ball, tearing the returns and taking control of the rallies before the crowd could wake up their favorite. She crossed her opening service matches with the authority that once lifted her at the top of sport, winning 16 of her first 18 points of service, and her body language confident contrasts strongly with the stressful, stressed figure that she has sometimes appeared since her return.

Gauffs serving misfortunes, the recurring theme of its summer, surfaced immediately. In her opening service game, she has been late 15-40, hitting a routine routine in the net to concede the break and never was completely restored. It served a double defect three times in the opening set, the last point on the point to give it after only 31 minutes.

At that time, she had pulverized 16 uns forked mistakes, including 11 on a forehand that was in open revolt. The crowd of the Labor Day, eager to lift it, swollen behind it at each point of pressure, but their encouragement could not dispel the nervous energy. Osaka looked released, walking confidently in her chair with an advance in a whole, while Gauff disappeared in the tunnel for a bathroom.

I felt that it was the best I served at any tournament, said Gauff. A lot of aces. Yeah, there were doubles, but I thought it was a good performance on my part. On the ground, I made too many mistakes.

It's a disappointing, but it's a step in the right direction, said Coco Gauff after the defeat of Naomi Osaka. Photography: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Service problems have been simmering for months. After winning a second big chelem in Roland Garros in June, Gauff has endured a turbulent summer of double defects and the first outings, including a defeat in the first round in Wimbledon which underlined the fragility of its delivery. She arrived in New York with a reworked team and a newly hired biomechanics specialist, Gavin Macmillan, who helped Aryna Sabalenka to transform her own responsibility service into a powerful weapon on the way to three Grand Chelem titles and the world ranking of 1.

The first laps suggested that the transition was uneven a grinding of three sets against Ajla Tomljanovic, then tears in her escape in the second round against Donna Vekic before stabilizing with a better display on Saturday in a victory in straight sets against Magdalena Frech. She had spoken to embrace a long -term process rather than hunting a rapid solution, but under Ashe's sun, there was little sign of the insured server which had appeared only in flashes.

The second set followed a similar model. Osaka, serving at 2-2, has lagged behind the service for the first time all afternoon, but struck four consecutive points to hold. In the next game, Gauff opened with a fifth duplicate lack, then took place in a wave of errors on the two wings to offer Osaka another break. From there, the match was anything but a handshake. Osaka struck the closing games without leaflets, sealing her progress after only 64 minutes when Gauff threw up in the net for her 33rd unl forced error.

Statistics reflected Osakas' clarity of the objective. It only won 42% of the first services, but won 32 of the 38 points on its racket, including 94% of the points at the first service. She finished with 10 winners at 12 unrefitted errors, the contents of sitting back while the Erratic Gauff game kept short gatherings and prevented her famous speed from becoming a factor.

For Gauff, defeat was a comedown that gives thought after an uneven but promising opening week. She had hoped that a renovated service movement would be held under pressure, but five double faults and more than four times more uns forked errors (33) that the winners (eight) told the story.

It is disappointing, but it's a step in the right direction, she said. If I kept the way where I went to Cincinnati here, I would have been the first round. She admitted that the last three months had wreaked havoc. It was an opening after French for me. I don't know, I feel like I have put so much pressure on myself at 21.

Osaka, on the other hand, again gave the appearance of a competitor. Sowing 23rd after reaching the Montreal final last month, she has now won 10 of her last 11 games and seems to take momentum with each week. It was his 14th career victory against an opponent of the Top-10 and the third since his return from his return last year to Brisbane.

Naomi Osaka (left) and Coco Gauff kisses after their fourth round match. Photography: Brian Hirschfeld / EPA

Each time she reached a quarter-final of the Grand Chelem, she continued to lift the 12-game victories in the majors in the last eight or beyond a curious statistics that now hovers on the draw. She will face Karolina Muchova in the last eight, and on this proof, she will not be an idea of ​​an outsider.

His exaltation was obvious in the interview with Oncourt. Honestly, I had so fun here, she said. I was in the stands two months after giving birth to my daughter while looking at Coco, and I really wanted the opportunity to come back here and play again. It is my favorite court in the world and it means a lot for me to be back here.

Asked when she started to believe again, she underlined Montreal. I had played a match there I had to save two match points. Since then, I said to myself possible. Just keep trying and keep a smile on your face. She added: I'm a bit sensitive and I don't want to cry, but I mean thank you to my team. I admired Coco a lot as she behaves is really special and it means a lot to share the court with her.

Whatever happens on Monday looked like a landmark. One of the only two mothers in the last 16 alongside Taylor Townsend, Osaka spoke of rediscovering joy in her tennis. Here, she found it in real time, smiling after big points and rushing in the Ovation Ashe.

