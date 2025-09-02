The result of the Wegovy test gives Novo Nordisk in the middle of American market problems





New trial data suggests that Novo Nordisk's weight loss medication, Wegovy, is in the process of making rival treatments on the risk reduction of the heart state, in good news for the Danish pharmaceutical giant while it fights against a series of challenges in the key American market.

On Sunday, the company said that the continuous use of its semaglutide of weight management drugs, sold to consumers as a Wegovy, resulted in a 57% reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke or death in persons with obesity and cardiovascular disease or overweight, compared to Tizépatide users.

The shooting is the active ingredient of Zepbound and Mounjaro, the drugs manufactured by the main American rival Firmreli Lilly Novo Nordisk in the battle to produce state -of -the -weight management treatments.

The company noted that the results came from a real world study as opposed to a randomized control trial, which is “the ordeal” to assess the effectiveness of the treatment. The number of patients recording such events was also very low, reaching 0.1% for those who use Wegovy and 0.4% for those of shooting.

However, the company said that the study had added to “growing evidence suggesting that the cardiac protection benefits observed with Wegovyare specific to the semaglutide molecule and therefore cannot be extended to other GLP-1 or GIP-1-GIP-1 treatments.”

A world on weight loss drugs: how GLP-1 reshaped the economy

GLP-1, or peptide receptor agonists of the glucagon type, refer to the range of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity by imitating hormones produced in the Gutto remove the appetite of a person and regulate blood sugar. This includes the well -known ozempic based on Novo Nordisk semaglutide, designed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes.

The enormous growth in weight loss drug use in recent years has attracted investors in the current hunting for the main drugs and the new potential challengers.

Data from the tests on different drugs on weight loss and on a range of other conditions from heart disease, liver and Alzheimer's disease to sleep apnea and alcohol dependence have often been a catalyst for stock’s movements. Traders recently evaluated Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's efforts to develop oral pills for obesity, removing the need for injections.

Novo Nordisk bets on an upheaval of the CEO to regain his edge of weight loss medication on Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk shares were around 3% higher on Monday.

Michael Field, chief strategist for actions in Morningstar, said that a significant reduction in the risk of heart attacks provided by Wegovy could be a potential “game changer” for Novo Nordisk, but that Monday's reaction indicated that the market was “encouraged, but not being carried away”.

“It is important to remember that these are only test data and that competitors have a long history of surpassing each other again and again.

Sheena Berry, health care analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the latest data on heart disease could be “positive development” for Novo Nordisk, but that it was not possible to “draw solid conclusions on Wegovy's comparison against shooting in the battle between Novo Nordisk and Elilly.”

“After a difficult period, this however helps Novo Nordisk in terms of promotion. Consequently, actions are up today after the difficult period, and investors will monitor closely to see if such events can act as a catalyst for improvement,” said Berry by email.

The American struggles of Novo Nordisk

The huge success of Wegovy and Ozempic propelled Novo Nordisk at the top of the largest companies listed in Europe at the end of 2023, with a large part of the momentum fired by the expansion of the company in the United States

He has since lost this title, after the drop in the share price of 10.6% in 2024 and 40% in 2025 to date. Denmark last week last week, the annual economic growth forecasts for halveit, partially citing the drop in the American market share of Novo and the expectations of lower pharmaceutical exports.

Novo Nordisk was swept away in the uncertainty of the sector concerning the prices of the White House and the pressure of the American president Donald Trump to bring companies to reduce the prices of medicines and to move the manufacture of the United States. Global competition in the weight loss space continues to grow, companies are also faced with the challenge of copying composition treatments.

Novo last month reportedly reported an enormous annual sales growth in its second quarter results, but nevertheless pointed out lower American sales growth forecasts and said that it would focus on direct sales to consumers to combat the Copycates challenge.

Denmark last week last week, annual economic growth forecasts for halVedits, partly citing reduced growth expectations for Novo Nordisk. The country's economic ministry said, if companies such as Novo Nordisk now had more clarity on tariff rates following the EU-US trade agreement, there remained “a significant unpredictability linked to the American administration policy”.

Analysts told CNBC last month that European pharmaceutical actions had failed to come together on news from the trade agreement because investors remained suspicious about the current survey on article 232 of the White House on the impact of various imports on US national security, including pharmaceutical products.

In a note last week, UBS analysts said that after the decision in May by the American pharmacy channel CVS to extend access to Wegovy, they “began to see potentially plated growth” for the medication. It was online with the previous expectations “given the continuous presence of compounds and the relatively strong performance of Zepbound,” they added.

– Karen Gilchrist of CNBC contributed to this story.

