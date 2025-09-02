



This news shows that if the opposition conservative party is elected, it has promised to start the remaining North Sea oil and gas.

The United Kingdom has experienced the warmest summer since its record began in 1884, and it is more likely to see similar hot weather in the future due to climate change caused by humans, according to MET Office weather predictions.

The country saw four heat wave this summer, and 35.8 degrees Celsius (Fahrenheit 96.4 degrees) saw the highest temperature (Fahrenheit 96.4 degrees) recorded at FAVERSHAM in the southeastern UK, MET Office said Monday.

The peak was still lower than the UKS of 40.3C (104.5f) recorded in the summer of 2022.

In June, July and August, the average temperature of 16.1C (60.9F) was seen in the average temperature of 16.1C (60.9F), and the summer of 2025 was 1.5C (34.7F) from the long -term average.

According to our analysis, the summer of 2025 was much more likely due to the greenhouse gas announced by humans after the Industrial Revolution, Mark McCarthy, the head of MET Office, said.

McCarthy said we can experience a much hotter summer in the near future.

It is becoming more common in the changing climate when it is regarded as an extreme of the past.

According to the Financial Times, Kemi Badenoch, a conservative leader, said that MET Office was made on Monday.

Health experts and climate activists warned that drilling for more oil and gas in the North Sea can adversely affect climate change.

UKS infrastructure and health systems struggled to strengthen the summer heat.

According to the BBC, in June, the rapid temperature of the London railway network in London urged passengers to look at each other while carrying water and traveling when they saw London transportation.

The alliance of the 53 British health organizations, representing about a million health experts, warned that the heat wave is related to the rapid increase in death, and higher temperatures can interfere with sleep, increase stress, and cause mental health diseases such as depression and anxiety.

Countries around the world have experienced a record heat in recent years as global warming is strengthened.

Japan and Korea have been sweating through the most popular summer since the beginning of the record.

In Europe, heavy heat wave contributed to the deadly forest fires of countries such as Greece, Spain and Portugal.

Meanwhile, 2 million people were influenced by Pakistan's Eastern Fun Zaban, which deals with the largest floods in history.

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that the state must meet the obligations of the climate, and if it does not do so, the country that is affected by violating international law can open a door to save compensation in future legal events.

