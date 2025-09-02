Arctic in some areas in the UK -more displays tonight | British news





Aurora could be seen all night in some areas of England and can be seen again on Tuesday.

The brilliant natural light display, known as Aurora Borealis, is expected to reach Earth between Monday and Tuesdays early on Tuesday due to the rapidly moving nose release (CME) that moves late on Saturday.

MET Office said that it improved geomagnetic activity, allowing Aurora to be seen south, especially in dark and clear sky.

Image: Photo: www.serydda.co.uk

On Monday night, Stargazers reported from the North East Scotland, the northern British and Midlandland.

Some have even reported that Aurora sees it south to Doseset.

A spokesman for MET Office said: “As soon as this CME arrives, MET Office is expected to be seen in many places in the UK.

“In particular, this display can be visible to the naked eye without requiring photo equipment, which is relatively rare in the southern part of the UK.

“The best opportunity to see Aurora remains in the northern part of England.

“If the visibility under the clear sky is still difficult, the picture can help.”

Image: Arctic gloss is seen through the clouds above the Saltburn-by-the-Reea in North Yorkshire. Photo: PA

As the night viewing conditions worsen throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, some factors affect visibility.

But in the northern Scotland and the northern United Kingdom, there is a possibility of having the clearest sky, but there is still no ideal field of view.

The waxing gibbs moon between the half moon and the full moon can interfere with the prospects of Aurora, especially in areas with additional light pollution.

Light contamination will play an important role in whether the heavenly phenomenon can be seen south or in the city area.

Met Office Space Weather Manager Krista Hammond said: “The prediction can be changed quickly, so it is recommended to update the public to the latest information.”

As a result of coronary mass release, plasma and magnetic fields are released from the outermost part of the solar atmosphere known as Corona.

These broadcasts can move at a speed of up to millions of kilometers per hour, and if you are heading towards the earth, you can interact with the earth's magnetic field.

The interaction then causes geomagnetic storms to create a northern display.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/northern-lights-visible-in-parts-of-uk-with-more-displays-possible-tonight-13423490

