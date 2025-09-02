Felix Auger-Aliassime rejects Andrey Rublev, establishes an open QF confrontation with Alex de Minaur | ATP tour





ATP Tour Fearless Felix Lights New Spark, allows us to open QF with DE MINAUR

The stars run through respective fourth round clashes

September 01, 2025

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Felix Auger-Aliassime is in his fourth quarter of the major final. By Jerome Coombe

Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to put his best tennis deeply in this US Open year.

Two days after upset the third seeded Alexander Zverev, the 25-year-old Canadian made another statement on Monday, dismantling the 15th seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to seal his place in the quarterfinals. Playing with intrepid assault and an implacable intention, Auger-Aliassime took control of their two-hour battle, despite an early break.

This marks the fourth major quarter-final of Auger-Aliassime, and first since its race for three consecutive majors of Wimbledon 2021 at the Australian Open 2022. Standing on its way then is the eighth seeded Alex de Minaur.

Today, this is the first time I have played on Arthur Ashe [Stadium] In a few years and I think it's even better than the first time, said Auger-Aliassime, who reached the 2021 semi-finals in New York. At 21, I went up. I had some setbacks, injuries, difficulties with [my] trust. Then, to return the second time in the quarter -final here, that is much better, more deserved.

After raising ATP Tour trophies to Adélaïde and Montpellier in the first two months of this year, Auger-Aliassime had trouble maintaining its shape, especially during the Grand Slam tournaments. He fell into his first match of Roland Garros and in the second round in Wimbledon. But during the last adult of the seasons, the Canadian rediscovered both his pace and his confidence.

Despite the follow-up of the start of 2-4 in the first set, Auger-Aliassime brought together two puffy games of 5-5 to win the opening. The central blow, however, came halfway from the second, when Rublev wasted an advance of 40/0 in service with a reckless lawyer and consecutive double defects.

The assault of Auger-Aliasimes is obvious in statistics. He pulled 42 winners at Rublevs 22 on his way to his second victory in nine meetings Lexus ATP Head2head (Rublev leads 7-2).

To keep my cool and be quieter and ready [when] Finishing the match was the key, said Auger-Aliassime. I had a lot of difficult battles with Andrey in the past. Sometimes I would be standing, as I was today, and he was coming back. It was therefore very important for me to stay ahead and continue to put pressure until the last point.

Until now, with its race in New York, Auger-Aliassime has increased nine places at n ° 18 in the ATP Live PIF ranking. Rublev, which was aimed at reaching its 11th major major final, is currently two places higher in n ° 13.

Earlier, from Minaur also underlined his intention to the US Open, where he was preparing in his attempt to break the quarter -finals during a major for the first time in his career.

Despite the drop in service twice, the 26-year-old Australian produced a confident scanning and counter-cutting the number 435 Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 in an hour, 33 minutes. From Minaur, player n ° 8 in the PIF ATP ranking, awaits a quarter-finals confrontation with Felix Auger-Aliassime or Andrey Rublev.

From Minaur, the 10 times ATP Tour is in its sixth quarter-final and third in the US Open, but it has never progressed beyond this stage.

“I'm super proud of what I do,” said Minaur. “In the end, that's where I want to be, playing for the headlines, I want to be in the running. I put myself in the right places. I have another excellent opportunity to come in the quarterfinals, I will go out and swing.”

Demon in full control ‍

It progresses at the quarterfinals @usopen | #Usopen pic.twitter.com/0hjdjqkhc9

– ATP Tour (@atppour) September 1, 2025

By far his biggest weapon, Riedi could not exploit his forehand and use it with full effect against the relentless defense of DE MINAUR. Even if he struck 20 winners throughout the shock, Riedi also disclosed 39 uns forked errors.

“I was satisfied with my level, of my goal. I knew he had big shots and he had a hell of a week to come by the qualities,” added Minaur. “I only wish him the best, but I'm just happy to go to the quarter -finals.”

Riedi, who came by qualifying, was in competition in the fourth round to a major for the first time. The Swiss player, who has undergone two knee surgeries in recent months, will leave New York after having increased 271 places in n ° 164 in the PIF Live PIF ranking.

Highlighting by winning his first title of the season in Washington last month, by Minaur has 28 victories during touring on hard grounds in 2025, according to the Win / Loss index of the ATP Infosys. He is only the fourth Australian to reach three quarters of the United States in the open era after Lleyton Hewitt (7), John Newcombe (5) and Ken Rosewall (3).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/de-minaur-riedi-rublev-auger-aliassime-us-open-2025-r4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos