



While the Labor Day holidays begin, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered during gatherings through the United States to request stronger protections of workers and attack a range of policies undertaken by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

More than 1,000 demonstrations are expected on Monday to extend over the 50 states, under banners of more than billionaires.

The demonstrators require protections of stronger workers, fully funded schools, health care and housing for all, and the end of corporate corruption, attacks on marginalized communities and federal surpassing of the Trump administration.

In New York, hundreds of people gathered outside the Trump tower, singing in Trump to resign and call the fascist president. While a brass group was playing, workers have lined with decent salary and universal health care.

SubMinum salary

Giovanni Uibe, with the workers 'defense organization of the One Fair Salage restaurant, told Al Jazeeras Kristen Salomey that he had come to protest the billionaires to reduce workers' rights.

Service workers in New York are the backbone of this city, he said. The National Restaurant Association is our number one opponent who fights to maintain the SubMinum intact salary so that they do not have to pay their workers their full minimum wages to survive. So he was just asking for a habitable salary.

The minimum wage set by the federal government in the United States is $ 7.25 per hour, a figure that has not been increased since 2009 in part due to the successful lobbying of industrial groups. Slope workers, such as waiting staff, have a SubMinum salary mandated by the federal government of $ 2.13, a figure set in 1991 which must legally be compensated to reach the minimum of $ 7.25, but which, according to the defenders, often results in a wage theft.

While some states have a higher minimum wage than New York is currently $ 16.50, the figure is often well below a decent salary.

According to the MIT Living salting calculator, only one adult without children would need an hourly wage of almost $ 33 in New York to cover average basic expenses. The Mississippi, which has one of the lowest costs of life in the country and has no minimum state wage, has a decent salary of $ 20.75 almost three times the minimum wage.

Chicago protests target the national guard

In downtown Chicago, thousands of people have proven to demonstrate against Trumps promises to target Chicago then in a deployment similar to those in progress in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, two other cities managed by Democrats.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, addressing the crowd, has sworn that Chicago would resist federal encroachment.

It is the city that will defend the country, he said, receiving noisy cheers from demonstrators waving chicago flags with blue stripes.

While the crowd woven in the city, some walkers walking dogs and carrying children on their shoulders, guests sitting outside in local restaurants and cafes pumped the fists and support cars.

Protesters said they were concerned about Trump's threat to send the National Guard and additional American immigration and customs' application (ICE).

Filiberto Ramirez, 72, feared violence if additional glacial agents came from the city. Do we feel that we are going to be in trouble? Yes, said Ramirez. I hope no one will be injured.

Trump has distinguished Chicago in recent weeks for violent crimes, calling the city in disorder, hell and a field of murder. But on Monday, the Chicagoans during the demonstration said they did not think that the National Guard was a solution to the crime in the city.

There is a crime problem, said Yvonne Spears, 67, but the National Guard is supposed to fight for us, not against us.

Homicide rates in the Third City nations have plunged in recent years, according to City Crime Data. And although an investigation by the University of Chicago in 2025 said that around half of the Chicagoans feel dangerous in their neighborhoods at night, many demonstrators said on Monday that they felt safely in the city.

City and state leaders have already prepared measures to protect Chicago from federal troops and probably launch a multitude of proceedings contesting a deployment, which, according to legal experts, would violate the American Constitution and a 19th century law prohibiting soldiers from enforcing national laws.

Workers of more billionaires

Matt Duss, executive vice-president of the Center for International Policy and former adviser to the American senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, told Al Jazeera that even if the demonstrators in various places could attend gatherings for a series of reasons, many of their financial concerns are likely to overlap.

I think there is a set of common concerns: the cost of living, the cost of housing, the cost of basic goods, the grocery store, the cost of education, the general feeling that people in the United States have lost control of their economic and political life and their future, he said.

Trump, a real estate scion that has come to power on a platform that has partially exploited popular economic frustration, is itself a billionaire and has charged its administration of billionaires.

The most famous of them, Elon Musk served as a high Trump advisor before resigning in the middle of a fall.

In the name of improving the effectiveness of the government, Musk supervised the evisation of a certain number of federal agencies, at a cost of nearly $ 22 billion, according to an investigation by the Congress conducted by the American Senator Richard Blumenthal in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/1/over-1000-labor-day-rallies-held-across-us-to-protest-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos