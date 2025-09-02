The Trump administration weighs the post-war redevelopment plan





This photo taken from the border of Israel with the Gaza Strip shows smoke that swings on buildings destroyed during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory on July 17, 2025.

Jack Guez | AFP | Getty images

A document detailing the post-war Gaza plans aims to make the vision of President Donald Trump “Gaza Riviera” a reality using mass travel, artificial intelligence and at least a decade of American guardianship on the enclave ravaged by war.

The plan, described in a 38 -page document, initially disclosed by the Washington Post, would be considered by the administration of Trump. This implies a “voluntary” relocation of the population of Gaza in exchange for digital tokens, from six to eight “intelligent cities” powered by AI “, and a manufacturing center named after Elon Musk.

It also provides that the entire population of two million of the Gaza population is moved, at least temporarily, or by what it calls voluntary departures to another country, or the move of residents in the temporary housing areas of the band during the reconstruction.

The plan was developed by some of the same Israelis behind the controversial humanitarian foundation of Gaza (GHF), supported by the United States and Israeli, according to the Washington Post, which reported the document for the first time. The GHF, whose declared objective is to provide food within the enclave, has received strong criticism from the United Nations experts for having allegedly been “exploited for secret military and geopolitical agendas in serious violation of international law”.

The State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC comments.

Gaza would be under American supervision for ten years “until a reformed and de -radicalized Palestinian policy is ready to walk in its place”, according to the plan, entitled the reconstruction of Gaza, economic acceleration and transformation trust, or great confidence. He promises to transform the long-blocked territory, on which more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the War of Israel-Hamas on October 7, 2023 into a sparkling tourist complex and a technological center.

“Reconstruction will also increase the value of Gaza by ~ 324 billion dollars and considerably improve the quality of life,” said the document. Great confidence would begin under a first American-Israeli bilateral agreement, and Israel would maintain “primordial rights to meet its security needs”, according to the document.

People gather in the courtyard of Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, to cry and say goodbye to the bodies of the victims killed in the Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on March 18, 2025.

Majdi Fathi | Nurphoto | Getty images

The authors of the plan claim that no federal funding or donations would be necessary; It would rather be funded by private and public investments in what it describes as “mega-projects”, data centers and electric vehicle factories with luxury apartments and seaside resorts.

The development plan also plans to use around 30% of the Gazan land which are rented to the public up to 99 years and any investment as a capital and initial active, which, according to him, constitutes an asset value of $ 300 billion with “sources of self-generating income”.

Gazans who choose to move to another country would receive a resettlement package of $ 5,000, four years of rent grants and one year of food subsidies, according to the document. The plan assumes that 25% of gasans would choose to leave the country, and among these, 75% would choose not to return.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a meeting at the White House Oval office in Washington, DC, April 7, 2025.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty images

The plan said that this method would save $ 23,000 on each Palestinian move compared to the support costs for those who remain inside Gaza. At no time does the document do not deal with international law, from the Palestinian opposition to mass relocation or from opposition to this plan by other Arab states, which have long requested a state and self -determination for the Palestinians.

The final state of the plan is “the self-government of Gaza under the Abraham agreements” a framework that establishes diplomatic relations with Israel, although there is no mention of an officially recognized Palestinian State.

The residents of Gaza who leave land they own would also receive a “digital token” by the Grande Trust in exchange for the right to develop their property and could “buy their tokens for the property of the rebuilt residences”, according to the plan.

Trump announced for the first time his vision of a “Gaza Riviera” under the American property in February, leading to a rapid conviction and a shock from international leaders, and allies of the Middle East like Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in particular. Rights defense groups have accused Israel of having carried out ethnic cleaning and the genocide in Gaza, accused that the Israeli government derives from force. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's idea.

