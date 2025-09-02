



Many people in the UK think they are working hard at any time. The higher the cost of living and the more unstable work preparations forces many furniture to get longer and more jobs. Data of this feeling: From 2010 to 2024, the UK has increased the most time per capita in OECD countries.

But the headline continues to say that British productivity is stagnant. If everyone is working more, why aren't the economy grow faster? Unfortunately, there are much more play than how much time we have spent every week.

Labor productivity measured with a total GDP produced per hour is lower in the UK than many colleagues, such as France, Germany and the United States. But from 2000 to 2010, the British labor productivity increased 11%from France and Germany, where it was 10.6%and 10.2%, respectively.

But since then, the United Kingdom has been faced with a series of harms. The property has changed from 2010 to 2024. Productivity in the Euro area increased by about 10%and almost 15%in the United States, but the UK increased only 6.2%.

Then what happened to damage productivity, growth and income in the UK during this period? Four people's strength is noticeable.

1. Long -term tightening

Since 2010, the United Kingdom has started to cut taxes and reduce department spending and public investments at the same time. Tightening inhibits demand in the short term. But more importantly, reducing public investment and spending, such as infrastructure, technology, research and development and public services that private companies need to expand and modernize.

As a result, the proliferation of technology that can improve productivity is slow. My study found a continuous scar effect on production, employment and investment for more than 10 years after tightening.

2. Political uncertainty Brex seat and beyond

As reflected in the news -based uncertainty index and business survey, uncertainty has increased significantly since the early 2010s, which has been suspended for the BREXIT referendum and negotiations. If uncertainty is high, companies delay or cancel their investment. This is particularly damaged by long -term projects (investments in building factories, equipment, and education) and intangible investments (for example, spending on things like software and employee education). It supports productivity growth.

Economic uncertainty in Europe and the UK:

Economic uncertainty index. Economic policy uncertainty index.

This leads to chronic investment. Since 1990, the UK has the lowest level of investment among G7 countries every year, and research has been the most important factor in stagnating British productivity.

3. weak industrial strategy

The OECD has revived the program for many years of modern industrial policy for green technology, semiconductor, high -end manufacturing and supply chain.

The UK announced its industrial strategy earlier this year, but it has become relatively lighter in public investment and specific sectors. It is difficult to compare the industrial policy strategy, but the evidence that the UKS approach is small, low forecast and less concentrated is not concentrated than colleagues.

4. The economy was tilted toward finance

The last aspect that helps to explain the general productivity of the UK is the economic structure, especially financial concentration. About 8.7%of UKS GDPs are in finance and insurance activities, much more than the EU (4.6%) and are more than twice that of countries such as Germany and France.

On the other hand, the manufacturing share of the UK economy is 8.9%, which is 15.7%of the EU, 10.7%in France, and 8.9%compared to 19.9%in Germany. This is important because the division is systematically different in productivity levels and growth. Over the past 30 years, sectors and information and communications such as machinery and equipment, chemicals and pharmaceuticals have shown much more powerful productivity than finance.

British productivity growth:

Productivity growth by sector (1994-2020) 1994 = 1. National Statistics Office.

Non -industrialization is not unique to the UK, some of which reflect the automation and reconstruction of the global supply chain. In particular, however, the advanced economy, which maintained and upgraded the manufacturing sector closest to the technology frontier, tended to enjoy productivity growth and more innovation in the service sector.

Taken together, this force is interacted and complex. Tightening removed public investments and the corresponding benefits only when a company was needed, and uncertainty enhanced the barrier and encouraged the company to wait rather than investment.

In that environment, without the adjusted industrial policy, there was no clear signal or platform for expanding new technology. And the structure of UKS financing has delivered talent and savings as financial assets, not projects that can expand capacity and accelerate innovation. Ultimately, this lacks productive investment.

If it is politically required, the route is simple. Mess the private sector's interest in many years of public investment programs. Adopt a stronger and more concentrated industrial strategy for green, technology and science (consistent with planning and technology reform).

These levers are pulled together to maintain British productivity and not be trapped by actual wages.

