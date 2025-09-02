The United States is transformed into an autocracy in style from the 1930s, explains billionaire Ray Dalio





The United States slipped into the autocratic style policy of the 1930s, warned billionaire Ray Dalio.

I think that what is happening now politically and socially is similar to what happened in the world in the period in the 1930-1940 period, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the greatest hedge funds in the world, told Financial Times.

State intervention in the private sector, such as the recent decision of Trump's administrations to take 10% stake in the manufacturer of chips in intel difficulty, is the type of solid autocratic leadership which was born from the desire to take control of the financial and economic situation, Dalio said in a large interview published on Tuesday.

Dalio frequently criticized President Donald Trumps' policies. In June, Dalio opposed the agenda of the interior policy known as one Big Beautiful Bill Act, arguing that the government's debt of the Americas approached a critical point which could threaten the stability of the greatest economy in the world.

In his interview with the FT, Dalio noted that the gaps in wealth and values, as well as a collapse of confidence lead more extreme policies in the United States, arguing that for such periods, most people are silent because they are afraid of reprisals if they criticize.

Conventionally, increased richness and value gaps lead to an increase in the populism of the right and populism of the left and irreconcilable differences between them which cannot be resolved through the democratic process. Thus, democracies weaken and the more autocratic leadership increases as a large percentage of the population wants government leaders to obtain control of the system so that things work well for them, said Dalio.

He also warned of the dangers that the federal reserve loses its independence. If the central bank creates political pressures to maintain low interest rates, this would be able to confide in the Fed to defend the value of money and make the assets of the debt called in dollars less attractive.

International investors have already started to move golden treasury bills, he noted.

For months, the Fed was subjected to an unprecedented attack by Trump to have maintained high borrowing costs because it works to fight inflation. Trump is also trying to dismiss Governor Lisa Cook.

Dalios' comments on federal independence follow a warning for the best central banker in Europe which, if Trump managed to influence federal decisions on interest rates, which would present a very serious danger for American and global economies.

If the American monetary policy was no longer independent and depended on the dictations of such or that person, then I believe that the balance of the American economy would be very worrying, said the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, in a radio interview broadcast on Monday, noting that the effects would also be felt around the world, because the American economy is the largest in the world.

CNN contacted the White House to comment on Dalios' remarks.

Ryan Hogg contributed the reports.

