Accelerate the adoption of AI for the United States government





Today, Microsoft and the US General Services Administration (GSA) have announced a complete agreement to provide a series of productivity, cloud and AI services, including the Microsoft 365 co -pilot at no cost up to 12 months for millions of users of Microsoft G5, to strengthen agencies and accelerate secure and accomplice innovation of American inhabitants. As an unrivaled milestone in the progression of the GSAS Onegov strategy, microsoft offers will be available thanks to a unified government pricing strategy which should lead to cost savings of $ 3 billion in the first year only.

Activate the innovation and acceleration of AI for federal agencies

This vast offer will help agencies to carry out key pillars of the action plan of the Americas in enabled action for federal agencies to serve at the forefront of the conduct of innovation and the adoption of AI at the service of the American people. Thanks to this agreement, federal agencies will access the latest large -scale AI capacities, now integrated into many products they already use, to obtain key administration priorities:

Transforming productivity with AI: a single Microsoft 365 and Copilot suite, offered exclusively to the federal government, allows agencies to automate workflows, analyze data and collaborate more effectively, releasing civil servants to focus on their main mission. Underline automation with AI agents: with AI agents and no fees by agent, agencies can create solutions for requests for information on citizens, case management and contact centers, extend the scope and responsiveness of government services. Acceleration of the modernization of the cloud: with significant Azurières discounts and the derogation of data exit costs, agencies can modernize infrastructure, reduce obstacles to inter -year collaboration and unlock the full power of advanced analysis and AI. Rationalize government operations: Dynamics 365 applications help agencies improve the service of citizens, optimize supply chains and increase reactivity in the field, which has a direct impact on daily public results. Strengthen security at all levels: integrated platforms such as Microsoft entered ID and Sentinel offer advanced identity and threat protection, supporting zero confidence path in federal environments.

Federal agencies can opt for all offers or offers until September 2026, with reduced prices available up to 36 months.

Innovation meets security

Agencies can quickly adopt these solutions knowing that these services have already obtained the main Fedramp safety and compliance creations, meeting more than 400 critical security checks established in NIST 800-53 standards. Microsoft 365, Azure and our main AI services are authorized at Fedramp High. Microsoft 365 Copilot received provisional authorization from the US Department of Defense, with Fedramp High planned soon.

Invest for the future

Our commitment goes beyond technology and savings. Microsoft also initiates $ 20 million in additional support services to help agencies to implement offers and maximize the value of these services, as well as additional cost workshops that will allow agencies to identify opportunities to reduce the duplication of software, automate services and improve the interoperability of registration. These investments reflect our conviction that the greatest value of technologies lies in its ability to empower people.

Overall, we plan that these services have the potential to provide more than $ 6 billion of total estimated value over three years.

For more than four decades, Microsoft has had the privilege of supporting the most vital missions of American governments. Today, while we are at the forefront of the AI ​​era, we reaffirm our dedication to serve as a trusted partner who listens, innovates in a responsible manner and shares the mission to advance the public good of nations. We are impatiently awaiting the next chapter to help agencies to use AI and Cloud solutions to build a stronger, more resilient and more innovative future for all.

To learn how to take advantage of these offers, contact your Microsoft representative or the authorized reseller *. For any additional questions, you can send an email to our Microsoft Onegov team.

* Microsoft OneGov's offers apply to federal customers of Microsoft with company agreements and exclude AOS-G and CSP programs; Discounts on Azure Consumption and Relays of exit costs applicable to certain government -scale acquisition contracts.

