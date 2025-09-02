Three Czech players reach the United States quarter-finals for the first time





The second Monday of the US Open saw each match on the two main courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong, ending with straight sets.

But the only fourth round match planned for the gallery has delivered tensions, a quality and a story while the seeded n ° 11 Karolina Muchova beat the head of 27 Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-3 in 2 hours and 53 minutes. This meant that, for the first time in the open era, three Czech women made the quarter -finals at the US Open.

US Open: Draw | Scores | Game order

All three have reserved their place via Barnburners of fourth round. Muchova's victory followed Barbora Krejcikova saving eight match points to end the race of Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3 and Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 on Elena Rybakina. Three Czechs have reached the last eight of a single major one once before – at Wimbledon 2014, where champion Petra Kvitova beat her compatriots Lucie Safarova in the semi -finals and Barbora Strycova in the quarter -final.

Muchova's race is her third consequence of the United States quarter-finals-she was semi-finalist in 2023 and 2024. Krejcikikova and Vondrousova are back at this stage for the second time each, having been quarter-finer in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

“Three of us in the neighborhoods, it's good for our country,” said Muchova later. “We are more one by one, honestly, [but] When we see each other here in the locker room, I think we are all happy with each other and that we are talking about. Obviously, with Marketa, we are from the same club, so I know her a little better than Bara. But with both, a beautiful relationship, we support each other. “”

The Czech talent pipeline has, throughout the open era, constantly struck above its weight in the tennis of women. It is less to do with a global system than the availability of opportunities, according to Muchova.

“I wouldn't really say it's a system,” she told Press. “For me personally, I practiced most of the time in my hometown, I have always found myself a coach and I built my team. I think that for most of us, it was so. Is that the family or parents helped. Then, when I was older, I moved to Prague and went to the biggest club where there were more players to have more opportunities.

“I would not say that it was the system for me, but it was good that we had a lot of tournaments that we could face in the Czech Republic. So it would probably be the only thing I will tell you is great in the Czech Republic.”

Impressive, Muchova won four three semets in four games to reach the quarter -finals. She's the 12th Player in the open era to achieve that feat, following: Lesley Hunt (US Open 1978), Sylvia Hanika (US Open 1979), Joanne Russell (Wimbledon 1982), Melissa Brown (Roland Garros 1984), Jennifer Capriati (Wimbledon 1993), Lindsay Davenport Garros 2005), Jelena Dokic (Australian Open 2009), Maria Sharapova (Roland Garros 2009), Alison Riske-Amritraj (Wimbledon 2019), Jelena Ostapenko (US Open 2023) and Emma Navarro (Australian Open 2025).

The success of the Czech trio This fortnight is all the more soft given their history of injuries. The careers of the three were marked by remarkable peaks, when they are in fairly good health for their talent to flow, punctuated by long periods on the touch and rankings that were Yo-Yo from the inside of the Top 10 outside the Top 100. At the age of 26, Vondrousova only played a complete season (2021, when it was a medalist at Tokyo Olympic, and 2023 When she was the silver medal). Muchova, 29, finalist of Roland Garros 2022, has not played a full season since 2019, and this year was forced to play temporarily with a backhand due to a left wrist problem.

This is the cause of another statistics first. The major double champion Krejcikova and Vondrousova are both on the way back this year – Krejcikova was sidelined for the first half of 2025 by a back injury, while Vondrousova underwent shoulder surgery last August. They are classified respectively n ° 62 and n ° 60 this week, which means that for the first time in the open era, two champions of the Grand Slam reached the quarter -finals of a major when it was classified outside the Top 50.

But the quality tends to shine, whatever the classification number – and although the discreet trio can escape from the spotlight during their absences from the game, they showed this fifteen that they should never be overlooked.

And there are even more history that could be made to Flushing Meadows. Tuesday, Vondrousova faces the seeded n ° 1, Aryna Sabalenka and Krejcikova faces the seeded n ° 4 Jessica Pegula; On Wednesday, Muchova will play the seeded n ° 23, Naomi Osaka for the third time in the last five majors. In the open era, two Czechs reached the semi-finals of a large home three times: Roland Garros 1986 (Hana Mandlikova and Helena Sukova, representing the former Czech-Czech), Wimbledon 2014 (Kvitova and Safarova) and the 2019 Australian Open (Kvitova and Karolina Piskia) (Kvitova and Karolina Piskia) and Australian Open 2019 (Kvitova and Karolina Piskia) and Australian Open 2019 (Kvitova and Karolina Piskia) and Australian Open 2019 (Kvitova and Karolina Piskova).

If Vondrousova, Krejcikova and Muchova are winning all their quarter-finals this week, it would be the first time in history that three Czechs have taken place in the semi-finals of a Grand Chelem tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4354888/three-czech-players-reach-the-us-open-quarterfinals-for-the-first-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos