Decompose the American open districts on Tuesday





NEW YORK – The two best -classified players of the upper half of the draw – N ° 1 ARYNA SABALENKA and Jessica Pegula N ° 4 – are in the Tuesday finals at the US OPEN.

They are also (not by coincidence) the defending finalists here.

Their opponents are not seeded players, but they know how to gain a great home. The Czech Republics Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova, former Wimbledon champions, have made their way through injuries in recent years and are surprised arrivals in the elite eight.

Vondrousova upset the n ° 9 Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 Sunday evening. Krejcikova, who beat the number 10 Emma Navarro in the third round, saved eight match points in the fourth round against Taylor Townsend to win a match of more than three hours.

The last time, two not assessed players from the same country reached the quarterfinals of the United States? Sixteen years ago, the Belgians Kim Clijsters and Yanina Wickmayer did it.

We are pleading for Tuesday's quarter -finalists:

N ° 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marketa vondrousova

Bas à front: 5-4, Sabalenka, who won four of his five previous meetings on the hard courts.

Advantage, Sabalenka

Pressures.

By entering this American open, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could have taken the n ° 1 PIF WTA de Sabalenka ranking. But by beating Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 and advancing in the neighborhoods, Sabalenka guaranteed first place after the end of the tournament.

IM likes to be world n ° 1, said Sabalenka thereafter. I take advantage of this pressure. I work very hard to be where I am. I think that for me, it is important to focus on my game and bring it, try to bring my best tennis and just to fight.

I know I'm going to have my chances, but for me, it's a funny life if you really appreciate your work.

Indeed, Sabalenka really looked to be n ° 1, maybe more than any other player from Serena Williams. Sabalenka is the first woman to reach the quarterfinals at the four Grand Colem events in a single season as world n ° 1 since Serena in 2016.

Since 2021, Wimbledon, when Sabalenka has reached her first big quarter -final, no woman has made as many quarters as her 14 years. At that time, Shes won three majors, made the final twice and the semi-finals six times.

Advantage, Grouniausova

She feels it.

You could hear him in his voice after having released Rybakina. In recent years, two major surgeries left her vulnerable – and grateful for her return to elite tennis.

And you could see him in the last match, when a shot Vondrousova pulled three consecutive aces. She had 13 in total and now has 27 for the tournament – most of any woman who stays at the end of the game on Sunday.

Shes has produced great victories on n ° 7 Jasmine Paolini and now N ° 9 Rybakina. The last time she had several Top 10 victories was Wimbledon 2023 – a tournament she won for her only major.

Another nugget that suggests success: Vondrousova is the first woman not assessed to win several Top 10 victories on the way to a quarter of the Grand Chelem from Garbie Muguruza in 2020. She continued to reach the final at Australian Open.

Their last match, a few weeks ago in Cincinnati, had a score of 7-5, 6-1 in favor of Sabalenka. But the Crafty Vondrousova has created six rupture opportunities in each set.

It's still a difficult match against her, said Sabalenka after the match. [Vondrousova] always pushes me to the limit. You have to stay focused and you have to fight for each point against it.

N ° 4 Jessica Pegula against Barbora Krejcikova

Bas-à-Fore: Krejcikova has an advantage of 2-1 on Pegula, winning its last 6-3 match, 6-3 in the WTA finals in recent years in Riyadh.

Advantage, pegula

Pegula divided four games in Montreal and Cincinnati, losing one of them against Anastasija Sevastova, classified n ° 386, in three sets.

I felt terrible in this tournament, honestly, told Pegula to journalists. I had training on Wednesday. I struck with [Aryna] Sabalenka. She killed me.

I went and I made an escape room with my friends and I had, like, two glasses and I had to, as, I had to relax and stop becoming so frustrated and too much think of all these practices.

In four games here, Pegula was transformed into a scary opponent, leaving only 17 games, his less than ever on the path of his seventh major quarter -final. These flat and deep strokes were too much.

Pegula is 31 years old, the oldest woman left at stake, but this experience has paid dividends. No one has won more games (22) on American soil this year than Pegula. His 41 victories in total are tied in the fourth row behind Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Rybakina.

Pegula is a double -accomplished double -acting player, winning seven titles, but her coaches – Mark Knowles and Mark Merklein – put pressure on her to manifest herself more often. Against Li, she won 12 of the 15 points to net. This new dimension could swing the match.

Advantage, Krejcikova

Two years ago in Madrid, Krejcikova was invited to what she was thinking when reading match points.

Nothing, she said. You try to take it as if it was just a normal point.

And that is precisely why Krejcikikova won two titles in single from the Grand Chelem, seven others in double and three in mixed.

In their fourth round match, Taylor Townsend collected eight match points against Krejcikova – and saved them all on a spectacular three -hour and three sets victory.

I was just very courageous, but also lucky at times, because we had big rallies, she told journalists. I was just trying to put the ball on his side, in this space, and hoping that, yes, I will save it.

Krejcikikova came with a modest record of 8-6, trying to find his shape after a six-month sabbatical leave with a back injury.

Shes not set here, but has already removed the seeded n ° 22 Victoria Mboko and fought the seeded n ° 10 Emma Navarro in a three -round set.

Against Taylor Townsend, she faced a partisan crowd from the Louis Armstrong stadium and has always found a path. His post-match pump said everything.

After wondering if a back injury could end their career, each victory now has an additional weight. And this edge makes it dangerous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4354607/two-favorites-two-unseeded-champions-breaking-down-tuesdays-us-open-quarters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos