



We want to give everyone a chance to discover and enjoy basketball. We are working hard to make sure that opportunities for people with disabilities are increasing across the country and sports.

Hoop basketball program

HOOPZ is a community basketball proposal that supports clubs to operate a comprehensive session for young people with disabilities created by Access Sport and Basketball England.

Access Sport is a National Sport Inclusion Charity with a vision that no one should be excluded from the innovative advantage of Community Sport.

Basketball England has worked with Access Sport in 2022 to support all basketball clubs to embrace the obstacles and change basketball sports for good to have the opportunity for everyone to play in fun, inclusive and accessible environments.

What is HOOPZ?

HOOPZ is a fun, friendly, and disability basketball suggestion for young people. Access Sport is partnered with Basketball England and is provided by Community Basketball Clubs.

Who is it for?

HOOPZ is for D/deaf people, disabled and nerve transition young people. Non -disabled friends and family are also welcome.

How does it work?

Basketball is a sport that can adapt to a variety of capabilities. It supports sports trains, equipment and equipment to support community clubs to create attractive comprehensive sessions to open a variant of basketball to younger people with more disabilities.

How can I start to start?

Learn more about HOOPZ and your support for your support by contacting Access Sport.

In the relevant resource section of this page, you can contact Access Sport to register a form of interest.

Learning disorder or learning difficulty

Many clubs offer play opportunities for players with learning disorders and players with autism. For more information on these organizations, it is provided in the related resource section of this page.

Special Olympic Unification Movement Dwarf Sports Association British Wheelchair Basketball in the UK Wheelchair Basketball

Walking basketball is a walking version of the running game we know and love!

While focusing on people who may have difficulty participating in regular basketball, walking basketball is suitable for all ages, size and ability.

In the case of individuals and groups, walking basketball is safe and fun and can provide a fitness experience.

For more information, please contact the walking basketball using the button below or find a session in the related resource section of this page.

Please contact us to walk basketball

