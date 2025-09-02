



New York-N ° 4 Jessica Pegula, the best classified American remaining in the female draw of the United States, beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 Tuesday to go to the semi-finals during a Grand Chelem tournament for the second time in her career.

Pegula failed to advance in the semi-finals during his first 22 main appearances to a draw before reaching the final at Flushing Meadows a year ago, when she lost against Aryna Sabalenka.

“My biggest achievement last year was to exceed the quarterfinals,” said Pegula. “Now I can say that I did it twice.”

This year, Pegula was eliminated in the fourth round to the Australian Open, the third round at the French Open and the first round in Wimbledon. Being back on short hard at the US Open was a success recipe. For the second consecutive year, Pegula made the Final Four at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set, and was only pushed five years in a set so far, which came in the second set of his third round match with Victoria Azarenka.

Before Pegula, the last woman to reach the semi-finals of the United States during the consecutive years without abandoning a set was Serena Williams, who made it four consecutive times of 2011-14.

Pegula lost 23 games in total in this tournament, the least of an American woman en route to a major semi-final from Williams to the 2016 Australian Open (22 games lost before the semi-finals).

“I was able to enter these matches and really take care of business,” said Pegula. “I think that is also what gave me a lot of confidence, it is that I played good players, but I (go) convincing victories on these players.”

Sabalenka, now the best classified female tennis player, could be Pegula's next opponent if she beat Marketa Vondrousova in their match on Tuesday evening. It is also at the Arthur Ashe stadium, where Pegula did a quick job of Krejcikova.

“It's crazy to look now and think that I’m really comfortable coming here by playing big shorts in big games on the best courtyard in the world with the craziest crowd against the best players,” Pegula said. “It's pretty crazy, and it's something 10 years ago, I never thought I would be good in this area, but I suppose I am.”

Pegula, 31, targets his first Grand Chelem championship. She and n ° 8 Amanda Anisimova are the only Americans who remain in the field of female singles.

Krejcikikova eliminated one of them, Taylor Townsend, who did not convert eight match points when they met in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Pegula was not perfect, but she played well enough to stay in control at any time and broke Krejcikova one last time to finish the match in less than 90 minutes – during his first attempted match point.

“It has become very tight,” said Pegula. “She had some very good feedback when I served at 4-1, then we all saw what she did against Taylor, so I was happy that we are finished.”

Krejcikova, double major champion, credited Pegula for having placed fire in the middle of the field where she could not return the ball.

“She didn't really miss a lot, and she was playing fairly good tennis,” said Krejcikova. “I would like to do better but today, it was not the day.”

The ESPN research and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

