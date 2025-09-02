The cost of borrowing in the UK has a 27 -year -old manpower and pressure on Reeves





The government sells bonds and spends money from investors. This is a loan that promises to repay the government at the end of the agreed time.

The 30 -year -old British government bonds (GILTS) are increasing for months, which is more expensive for the government to borrow money due to higher interest payments.

The Budget Office (OBR), the government's official predictor, considers the cost of borrowing when the superintendent is meeting the financial rules of his own imposition.

When she became a superintendent, Reeves presented two rules about government borrowing, and repeatedly said that she could “negotiate” repeatedly. These are as follows:

Some of the reasons why Reeves are under pressure is that the financial charges that adhere to these rules are relatively slim. The superintendent has recently rejected the data on economic growth and then rejected the tax increase.

On Tuesday, Starmer spokesman said, “We have a promise of rebar on our strong fiscal rules.”

However, Mel Stride, a shadow prime minister, said the latest market movement is another economic disaster of Rachel Reeves and is a clear vote in the market.

“The economy is now in jeopardy as more taxes rise in the horizon.”

In order to meet her rules, there was a wide range of predictions on how much money Reeves needed to save.

One factor affecting this is the borrowing cost of the government.

When OBR predicts government debt, we will look at the return on all bonds.

Paul Dales, the leading British economist at Capital Economics, said that concerns about the route of British inflation and interest rates are combined with global problems, raising the cost of the British government borrowing.

He also added that the pension fund has not purchased long -term government debt due to the change from the contrasting system defined in recent years.

Dales said Reeves should raise 18 billion to 28 billion in budget to maintain 10 billion buffers without violating fiscal rules.

He said the furniture and the bank said, “Perhaps you feel a cruel feeling of higher taxes.”

