Large shots and bigger smiles take Williams and Fernandez in the United States open





Venus Williams gave Louis Armstrong Stadium a shock in the last match. Pulled widely by the return of the service, Williams hunted her and torn a forehand on the heavy line that Pam Shriver, calling for the short match, joked that she could see smoke rising from the strings.

The arrival occurred a few points later, briefly interrupted by a rush of children who spread at the forefront at the match point, waving Sharpies and programs in the direction of Williams. She caught the moment, smiled at the bustle, then stopped and struck the service that set up Fernandez Volley in the middle.

It ended with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on the seeds No. 12 Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, a 74-minute victory built on four service breaks and the regular pressure of a pairing on the left to the right which complemented each other-sometimes both in the net, sometimes installing the other. Together, they presented his second defeat of the day to Alexandrova after a single defeat against Iga Swiatek.

For Williams, 45, it was his first major quarter -final of all kinds since 2017. Fernandez, the second second in 2021, played with a easier facility. The age gap was 23 years. On the ground, it did not matter.

There is not many strategic speeches, said Fernandez in the court afterwards. I have fully confidence in Venus and I hope she has fully confidence in me.

She stopped, then turned to her partner: to see you on the field with this same big smile, it's so inspiring. I love you like tennis.

Williams saved his last words for the crowd that had been with them all. Whenever we have a time when it's not perfect, you raise us, she told them.

They left with a last wave in unison, from the first point partners to the last point.

