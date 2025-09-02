MET Office Disclosure September weather forecast and next UK's ruling





The United Kingdom has experienced the most popular summer in 2025, and MET Office has confirmed that it is watching record temperature, long spells of sunlight and four official heat.

Following the heat, it was speculated that the so -called Indian summer rumors could hit 30c in the UK in early September the unreasonably warm and calm weather in the fall.

However, Met Office Proverasters are likely to have a low temperature, which is still warm, but it is normal at this time.

MET Office Meteorologist Craig Snell said that the current prediction is not the same as we saw in the summer.

He told The Independent: too early next week. Our general trend is that, as we proceed until the second week of September, we will probably remain in the unstable and unstable aspects of the weather.

Sometimes there will be dry and bright orders in early September. So at the moment of sunny sun, it will still be quite warm.

September 7 MET Office Temperature Prediction (MET Office)

He said that as the UK headed to the second week of September, it is likely to see the best of the brighter and dry weather, but there is no sign that the temperature will reach the highest level toward the heat.

I can't say that it won't happen completely, but if you look at the possibility of happening, we will say that we are as much as us now.

MET Office said it is expected that weather conditions throughout the UK are expected to change between September 4 and 13.

This means that a shower or a longer spell will sometimes mean that it will have a lot of influence on the UK. Some heavy rains and showers are mostly from the west. If you are a deep area of ​​low pressure near the UK, you can order a strong wind near the UK.

Some short spells in dry and more shorter weather are possible, especially later, especially for a long time. The temperature can be average or slightly low as a whole, but you can sometimes go up from a dry and sunny spell.

The aftermath of Hurricane Erin has brought rainy weather for some of the UK during the weekend (PA Wire)

The UK has experienced an unprecedented summer this year and is the most popular record. MET Office has seen four continuous heats this summer.

But as the British faces the aftermath of Hurricane Erin, the British are seeing the end of a dry spell that brings record temperature to England throughout the summer.

The double effect of the tropical storm Fernand and Hurricane Erin meant the rain of some of the country.

According to the Met Office, British weather forecasts are as follows.

today

Rain will move east by crossing the southern county of England and Wales. In other places, sunny spells and scattered shower are mixed. Light wind and maximum temperature near average.

Tonight

The shower continues in the northwest. Clouds and rain, sometimes heavy clouds and rains develop a lot of England and Wales for early hours. The wind is blowing south with the coast.

wednesday

On Wednesday, if active winds and heavy rains occur, it will spread northeast and follow heavy shower. The temperature remains near the average but is somewhat angry with strong winds.

Thursday from Saturday

Sunny spells and heavy showers come back on Thursday and return to many people on Friday before it is a little dry and bright. More rain arrived on the northwest on Saturday. Average around the temperature.

