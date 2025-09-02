



New York – Carlos Alcaraz Finger released the crowd, beat Jiri Lehecka on the net and crossed the semi -finals at the US Open.

The Spaniard, second seeded, beat Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, kicking up time and putting his hand to his ear to encourage more fans of fans of the Arthur Ashe stadium. This is his first appearance in the semi-finals of the land lasts during a major since he won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2023.

“I have somehow encountered the version of Carlos Grand Slam,” said Lehecka. “He just showed that he is one of the contenders, that's for sure. Everyone knew it, and he proved it.”

Alcaraz is only 22 years old and is in the semi-final to a major for the ninth time. In the open era, only Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker have more (10 each) before it is 23 years old.

Alcaraz is also the only player on the side of men who has not yet abandoned a set. He is the youngest man to reach the Final Four at the US Open without abandoning a set from Jim Courier, 21, in 1991.

The next step for Alcaraz is either Taylor Fritz or Novak Djokovic, who brought him out of the Australian Open in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz would supplant Jannik Sinner – to whom he lost in the Wimbledon final and beat in the French Open final – at the top of the ranking if he won the US Open for the second time.

“It is really difficult not to think about it,” said Alcaraz. “Every time I get on the field, I try not to think about it. If I think too much in place n ° 1, I think I will put myself pressure and I just don't want to do it. I just want to walk on the field, try to do my business, try to follow my goals in the match and try to enjoy as much as possible.

Before facing Fritz or Djokovic on Friday evening, Alcaraz plans to play golf on Wednesday with the 2017 master champion Sergio Garcia. He thinks that his compatriot owes him more than a few strokes.

“He must give me at least between 10 and 15 shots,” said Alcaraz. “It's going to be great. I'm not so good, Sergio, come on.”

Carlos Alcaraz is the only player on the male side not to drop the service to the tournament of this year. Al Bello / Getty images

His portion, however, was almost impeccable. Alcaraz held a service in 68 of his 69 service games for the tournament, with 34 consecutive deductions. His abandoned service game is the least by all the US Open American semi-finalists from the Nadal, who has not abandoned once on the road to the 2013 semi-finals.

Alcaraz has been on a relentless race since the start of the Rome Masters tournament in May, winning 35 of its last 36 games on tour.

Lehecka has bid to become the first Czech to make a major semi-final from Tomas Berdych in 2017. He is sure to make his debut in the TOP 20 of ATP when the new ranking publishes on Monday.

The ESPN research and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

