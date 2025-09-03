Utah asks us to siphon Magnesium Great Salt Lake Eau





The American magnesium production plant has been in boullon for years while it has been fighting against environmental regulatory actions, equipment failures, overcoming Grand Salt Lake levels and UTAH state disputes, which tries to revoke the lease that allows the company to operate.

However, he continued to pump a massive amount of water from the Grand Salt Lake.

American magnesium diverts water from the large salty lake in solar evaporation basins in the county of Tooele, where it concentrates the brine to extract magnesium chloride salt. Its Rowley plant then refined pure magnesium salt. The process has produced corrosive waste and toxic emissions, which the company has released in the air and stored on the ground, including on the lake bed for decades.

The forest, fire and state land division published a letter on August 15 demanding that American magnesium cease and refrain from pumping / extracting water from the great salty lake, because it said that the installation no longer legally extracts minerals.

Jamie Barnes, director of the division, shared the document with Le Tribune on Wednesday.

Barnes noted that American magnesium still had the right to siphon from the Grand Lake Salt as long as it has an active lease.

I do not know if it goes well while we are talking, said Barnes, but … we asked them to stop.

In an email, the president of American magnesium, Ron Thayer, said that the company produced sodium chloride and magnesium chloride salts for other companies that use materials for road farming and dust suppression.

It is not yet clear for the company, wrote Thayer, explaining why the media seem to be obsessed with the use of the water of the lake of magnesiums.

He has not pumped the water from the lake, said Thayer since mid-June.

How Us Mag found himself underwater

Magnesium is a critical mineral used in everything, from soda cans through stadium stages, cars and planes. American magnesium has long been the nations that the large primary magnesium metal producer has long been, until the equipment failure forced its factory to stop operations in September 2021, according to legal complaints.

A series of disasters for the company ensued. In 2022, he tried to extend his admission channels as the Grand Lake Salt decreased to a hollow of all time. The UTAH Ministry of Environment Quality denied this request after obtaining a deluge of public comments.

In 2023, the DEQ inflicted a fine on the company $ 430,000 for more than a decade of environmental violations, although some claimed that the sentence was too forgiving.

His problems worsened in 2024, when an entrepreneur stopped building a support wall intended to prevent pollution from reaching the Grand Lake Salt because the American magnesium could not pay his bills. This put American magnesium from compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States.

US Magnesium had attempted to rotate lithium as an additional source of income by operating its heaps of waste, but the global equipment market took a nose. The company dismissed 85% of its workforce shortly after.

Then, at the end of last year, the Division of Utah of forest, fire and state land moved to revoke the American 64 -year -old magnesium lease.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) US Magnesium on Monday June 24, 2024.

In a letter of opinion, the division has allegedly allegedly allegedly:

The American magnesium had illegally promised its lands of state rented at Wells Fargo as a guarantee for a loan. He allowed another company, Broken Arrow, to operate on his rented lands and to extract minerals without the knowledge of the knowledge of the States during an unknown period. Broken Arrow refused to comment on this story. US magnesium also deliberately discarded dangerous materials on the lake bed, said the division.

The division has filed a legal action in the third district court on the same day, alleging that the company had also violated the agreements with EPA, in particular by not building a salt ceiling to contain the pollution of an old waste basin and by not modifying its current pond.

In his email, Thayer said that the company has maintained a relationship with Broken Arrow for over 20 years and that many products have been sold in the Utah State.

Regarding its flow of waste, Thayer said that American magnesium has held a permit with the UTAH Ministry of Environment Quality for four decades.

During the years which followed that American magnesium has found its factory in hot water, at least four companies have continued for breach of contract and failed to deliver promised magnesium.

He is now buried with more than $ 70 million in judgments and privileges. It is in more than $ 475,000, he owes the state to the unpaid mineral royalties.

Meanwhile, through all this, American magnesium continues to siphon water from the Grand Salt Lake.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the company also has an agreement with Cargill Salt to deliver the lake of the Saumure, because Cargill has no water rights in the Grand Lake Salt. But these deliveries represent only a small part of the water only magnesium that magnesium is pumped.

Thayer said that his business represented only 1.5% of the total water exhaustion in recent years, much less than the water used by cities and agriculture.

As such, Thayer wrote, we have a very minimal impact on the level of the lake.

The American state and magnesium participated in discussions on the regulations from January, but they apparently collapsed last month.

Thayer refused to comment on the current dispute.

It is not very professional and speech, he wrote. Unfortunately, this integrity is not shared with all the parts involved in these disputes.

The company has tabled a status update to the district court on Friday, saying that the division said that US magnesium judge was an imminent threat to the environment without proof.

It was a false representation for this court, the company wrote in its file, and the adoption of more than eight months since this allegation was made proves its falsity beyond doubt.

He also argued that a receiver appointed by the court had not found any environmental danger of the factory which deserves to be reported and that the division had not even taken the trouble to consult the DEQ before depositing its prosecution.

Deq refused to comment on the complaints. The receiver, John Curtis of Rocky Mountain Advisory, LLC, did not respond to interview requests.

In a press release, the division of forest, fire and state lands called the magnesium magnesium magnesium magnesium and moved. He said it would demonstrate the importance of reception in the near future. He also underlined an extraordinary volume of unfavorable judgments filed against American magnesium in other prosecution.

The division filed its own status update on Friday, informing the court that it worked with EPA.

It is obvious, wrote the division in his file, US Mag does not comply with his obligations of surveillance and / or restoration.

In an interview when it provided the letter of August 15 taking up plans to revoke the lease, Barnes said that the State remains worried at the time and the way in which the United States Magnesium will clean its polluted site, especially now that the company is financially underwater.

This is a huge concern for my measures, said Barnes.

The division plans to hold an administrative hearing on the cancellation of the lease of American magnesiums on September 26.

