The American army kills 11 on strike on an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuelan cartel, said Trump





Facebook tweet e-mail link

The United States has made a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Cartel Tren in Aragua, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

The American president said 11 people had been killed in the strike in international waters. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the deadly strike as taking place in the South Caribbean against a drug vessel who had left Venezuela.

The use of the military force against the drug cartels in Latin America represents a significant escalation of the Trump administration and could have serious implications for the region.

Earlier this morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a kinetic strike against the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua identified positively in the area of ​​responsibility of Southcom. ADD is an designated foreign terrorist organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking and acts of violence and terror across the United States and the Western hemisphere, Trump said in an article on Truth Social.

Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinks of drugs in the United States of America. Beware! He wrote.

The State Department appointed Tren of Aragua, which is from Venezuela, as a foreign terrorist organization and specially designated world terrorists in February.

The United States has raised a large number of military assets around the Caribbean and Latin America, attracting the anger of the Venezuelan chief Nicolas Maduro.

CNN asked for comments from the Venezuelan government.

In remarks before going on a trip to Mexico and Ecuador on Tuesday, Rubio said that the counter-drug mission would continue.

We are going to fight against the drug cartels that flood American streets and kill Americans, said Rubio. He said that the Venezuela route was common.

Questioned by CNN on the legal authority to militarily target the cartels, Rubio said, I will not answer for the White House council, it is enough to say that all these measures were taken in advance.

The president appointed him as terrorist organizations, what they are, he said.

Trump said the US military on Tuesday afternoon in the last minutes, had literally shot a boat, a drug transport boat.

This happened a few moments ago, and our great general, chief of the joint staff chiefs, he gave us some briefing, said Trump.

There is more where it comes from, he said, noting that many drugs flow to the United States of Venezuela.

A senior defense official confirmed a precision strike against an alleged drug vessel in the south of the Caribbean, but did not offer details on the operation.

CNN previously reported that the US military deployed more than 4,000 navy and marine waters in the Latin and Caribbean Waters in an accelerated effort to combat drug cartels, according to two US defense officials a force demonstration that gave the president a wide range of military options if he wanted to target drug cartels.

The Trump administration has adopted an aggressive approach to fight against Latin American drug cartels, by designating many foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists.

Friday, Rubio visited the headquarters of US Southern Command, which is responsible for the assets deployed. The best American diplomat had previously suggested that military action against cartels was a possibility.

The solid military presence in the region has sparked Maduro's heated remarks. The Trump administration has increased the premium of the Venezuelan president to $ 50 million for drug trafficking.

It is an absolutely criminal, bloody extravagant threat. They wanted to go ahead with what they call maximum pressure, and faced with maximum military pressure, we prepared a maximum preparation, said Maduro on Monday, adding that he would not bow to threats.

CNNS Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand, Haley Britzky, Stefano Pozzebon, Ivonne Valdes Garay, Sol Amaya and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.

This story and the title have been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/02/politics/us-military-strike-caribbean The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos