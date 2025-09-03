Microsoft offers US government $ 6 billion in Cloud Services





President Donald Trump shakes hands with the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella during a round table of the American technology council at the White House in Washington on June 19, 2017.

Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty images

Microsoft has agreed to give the US General Services Administration 3.1 billion dollars in potential savings during a year on the cloud services used in government agencies.

Since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House in January, the GSA has sought to group the expenses thanks to a strategy called OneGov which is supposed to lower prices. Adobe, Amazon, Google and Salesforce have already presented discounts.

Agencies must buy through the GSA to take advantage of Microsoft's savings until September 2026. Price drop will be available for three years, which has caused total savings of more than $ 6 billion, said Microsoft.

The discounts apply to subscriptions to the productivity of Microsoft's offices, as well as to the Azure Cloud infrastructure, the commercial applications of Dynamics 365 and the Sentinel cybersecurity software. Microsoft is launching free access to the co -pilot artificial intelligence assistant for millions of workers with Microsoft 365 G5 subscriptions, said the company.

Agencies can easily switch to the lower price, said Josh Gruenbaum, who has left his post as director of the KKR capital company to become a commissioner of the GSA Federal Acquisition Service after the start of Trump's second term.

The GSA oversees around $ 110 billion in common goods and services of many agencies, out of around $ 450 billion in total spending across the federal government, Gruenbaum said in an interview. The GSA strives to absorb the purchases of NASA and the National Institutes of Health, to comply with a decree that Trump signed in March, said Gruenbaum.

About $ 80 billion in spending is linked to it, and Microsoft’s US government annual revenues is likely in the medium and high dollars, Gruenbaum said.

“It is not surprising that Microsoft is one of the most critical partners of the federal government in terms of software and the tools that we use both on the civil side and on the defense side,” said Gruenbaum.

Gruenbaum said he had spoken several times about the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella.

“I think the biggest piece is that he wants to associate with this administration and do good for the adoption of the AI,” said Gruenbaum about Nadella. “But I also think he wants to go and take market share of some of the other tools and services that exist.”

Watch: Anthropic corresponds to Openais $ 1 Offer and open access to Congress and Tribunals

