



The United States accelerated its fight against drug cards from Latin Americas. Washington has deployed several naval warships in the South Caribbean waters, alongside more than 2,000 navies. A guided missile cruiser, USS ERIE, and a quick nuclear propulsion attack submarine, the USS Newport News, should also arrive in the region.

These movements take place while the Trump administration degenerates pressure on the Venezuelan president, Nicols Maduro, who has now accused the United States of plotting to avoid it from power.

Donald Trump has long called Maduro one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world, saying that he was directing the Suns Venezuelan cartel. The United States has recently doubled the Maduros' arrest for US $ 50 million (37.1 million).

Asked about the possibility of direct military action in Venezuela, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, pointed out: President Trump was very clear and coherent. He is ready to use all the elements of the American power to prevent drugs from flooding in our country and translating those responsible.

Latin America is not unrelated to US military interventions and regime changes. Washington sponsored secret and manifest military operations in the region, from Chile to Brazil and Guatemala at Grenada, which resulted in regime changes in the second half of the 20th century.

Thus, the presence of an American military submarine and a guided missile cruiser near its territorial waters has rightly shaken Venezuelas leadership. Maduro called on his compatriots and women to join nationalist militias, declaring: no empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela. And Venezuelas Navy deployed warships and drones to patrol the coast.

The Trump administration has said little about its intentions. But most analysts agree that the United States is not preparing to invade Venezuela. Naval construction is much more likely to be an attempt to ensure that Latin American governments take stronger measures against drug traffickers.

The United States has recently doubled its award for the arrest of Maduros. Mario Caicedo / EPA falling online

The reprimand on transnational drug cartels has become a decisive theme of the second presidency. Shortly after his return to functions in January, he published an executive decree by officially designating eight foreign terrorist organizations.

This included six organizations based in Mexico: the Gulf Cartel, Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, United Posters, The New Michoacan Family and Cartel of Northeast. He also included Mara Salvatrucha (more commonly known as MS-13), from California, and the Aragua train based in Venezuela.

A declaration of the White House at the time said: the cartels engaged in a campaign of violence and terror throughout the Western hemisphere which has not only destabilized countries with significant importance for our national interests, but also flooded the United States of fatal drugs, violent criminals and vicious gangs.

In August, Trump then signed a secret directive ordering the Pentagon to use the military force against these cartels. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recorded his file forbidden this directive. He declared on August 7 that it allows the United States to use other elements of American power, intelligence agencies, from the Ministry of Defense, regardless of these groups if we have the possibility of doing so.

There are several legal questions associated with American direct military action in Latin America, which reduce the prospect of such aggression. This would violate the sovereignty of the countries there, while launching strikes without approval from the Congress or a mandate of the United Nations would risk violating internal prohibitions.

For example, there are debates on the question of whether accusations of murder could be made against the American soldiers acting outside a armed conflict authorized by the congress if they were to kill civilians or criminal suspects which represent no imminent threat.

Whether or not the American army is brought directly into the fight against cartels will become clearer in the weeks and months to come. However, there is evidence that the simple threat of American military intervention hardens the position of certain countries of the region towards criminal groups.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, for example, said her government would cooperate with the United States to fight drug trafficking. To avoid any unilateral military strike against cartels that could undermine Mexican sovereignty, Sheinbaum has deployed tens of thousands of national guard troops across the country to stem the flow of drugs to the United States.

Maduro has recently been committed to sending 15,000 Venezuelan soldiers to the border with Colombia. And he thanked Colombia for sending 25,000 soldiers to the border to tackle the narco-terrorist gangs. The Colombia-Venezuela border is porous and has long been a key transit point for drug traffickers and smugglers.

Further south, in Paraguay, there is official support for anti-Cartel Trumps policies. Taking a Washingtons Rule Book leaf, the Paraguayan president, Santiago Pea Palacios, appointed the Suns cartel, a foreign terrorist organization.

Elsewhere in Latin America, El Salvadors chief Nayib Bukele was an ally of confidence in the United States in his battle against drug cartels. Bukele managed to curb the power and influence of MS-13, putting most of its members behind bars in the country's high security prison.

El Salvador also imprisoned pivots and criminals expelled from the United States. If the increasingly targeted American pressure is successful, it may be only a matter of time before all the countries of Latin America contain the war against drug cartels.

