



USS Sampson, a destructive of US Navy missiles, Panama City quays, Panama, September 2. The deployment comes in the middle of a wider American naval presence in the Caribbean waters after the order of President Donald Trump last month to take measures against the Latin American drug cartels.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela increase. A few days after sending American gunboats to South American waters, President Trump said on Tuesday that the US Navy had struck a ship in the South of the Caribbean carrying what he described as a Venezuelan drug expedition.

Trump told journalists at an oval office event that the operation had taken place “in the last minutes, (we) literally fired on an AA boat, a drug transport boat, many drugs in this boat”.

A few moments later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted confirmation, appealing to a “deadly strike” on a ship exploited by a “designated narco-terrorist organization”.

In a subsequent social article on the operation, Trump said that 11 people had been killed, calling them “terrorists”, saying that they were members of the Aragua gang in Venezuela. He included a video in the post labeled “unused” showing a shot on a small boat at speed with four outboard motors.

The strike on the ship comes in the middle of the increasingly conflicting posture of the Trump administration towards the vealian regime. Washington accuses Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro to direct a drug cartel and put a bonus of $ 50 million on his head. A little over a week ago, the United States deployed warships, including Goupto amphibious Iwo Jima waters, off the coast of Venezuela, in a significant demonstration.

Maduro says that US military accumulation is a sign that Washington tries to overthrow the Venezuelan government. In response, Maduro has declared a “maximum preparation” in the country, saying that 4.5 million militias are ready to ensure that no empire touches the sacred soil of Venezuela “. The Telesur State TV network has organized in -depth coverage featuring the Venezuelanscluant of fishermen and ordinary citizens being prevented for military service.

Maduro was sworn in for a six -year third term as president of Venezuela in January 2025, following an election widely criticized as fraudulent. Maduro used Washington's latest strength show to reach national and international attention. The government of Venezuela had not responded to the American strike or the allegations of President Trump before publication.

During Trump's first term, US warships were also sent to the region, with little impact. The former American ambassador to Venezuela James Story, who previously worked on anti-narcotic issues in the State Department, told NPR that the current administration policy towards Venezuela was incoherent. In July, for example, the United States re-fell a license allowing the American oil company to operate there.

