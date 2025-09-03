US Open of Venus Williams by a loss of double for the heads





New York-The first Grand Chelem tournament in Venus Williams in two years ended on Tuesday when she and Leylah Fernandez lost in the quarter-finals open American women against the head of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2.

When the match ended after 56 minutes in the Louis Armstrong stadium, Williams smiled while walking towards the net to shake the hand of Siniakova, then in his arms Townsend. Thousands of spectators have risen to give Williams a standing ovation; Townsend and Siniakova then joined, applauding for Williams.

“Growing up watching Venus and [her sister] Serena, for me and my sister, was an inspiration, “Townsend told the crowd.” It was an honor to share the court today. “”

Siniakova called Williams “a legend” and said that it was “a privilege” to play against her.

Williams, 45 years old, left the first round of the two singles earlier – bowing against Karolina Muchova in three sets – and in mixed double. She was in competition for 16 months until her return to play in a tournament in Washington in July. Its most recent major tournament had been US Open 2023.

“What I am most proud of is that it is not easy to leave the bench. This is really not the case, and I have never had a layoff so long. It brought new challenges for which I was not ready for many ways. So I am very proud that I … I stayed myself. I did not try to play another game. Know who I am, and I know I can work once I am a little luck. “

She said that she was not sure of future plans, but sounded as if she planned to play again.

“See Venus playing on Court for Joy sort of brought me back to explain why I started playing tennis,” said Fernandez, a 22 -year -old from Canada who was the finalist in Simple 2021 in New York.

Williams and Fernandez received an entry from Joker from the US Tennis Association and had not lost a set in their first three games from their team debut.

Townsend, which is currently classified n ° 1 in double, and Siniakova is an experienced duo which won Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open this year. Siniakova won a total of 10 Grand Slam titles in female double.

Williams, of course, holds 14 Grand Chelem titles in female double alongside Serena, who left the professional tour in 2022.

Brother Williams older has also won seven major single and two other mixed double championships.

"Growing up watching Venus and [her sister] Serena, for me and my sister, it was an inspiration, "Taylor Townsend told the crowd of Louis Armstrong after Tuesday's quarter -final." It was an honor to share the court today. "

She was the oldest player in the draw at the US Open since 1981.

Townsend's time to Flushing Meadows continues in a female double after failing to convert eight match points and was eliminated in single in the fourth round by Barbora Krejcikova.

“It was a difficult match, but finally, I left everything on the field. It was the only thing that I and the team could ask,” said Townsend. “I really have the impression that matches like that define moments and opportunities. You can either go up or down.”

Townsend was also under the spotlight of an exchange of post-patterned words tense with Jelena Ostapenko after a single match.

In the double semi-finals, Townsend and Siniakova will meet the seeds n ° 4, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. The other semi-final match is No. 2 Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini against No. 3 Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Roudliffe.

Kudermetova and Mertens won Wimbledon last month. Errani and Paolini won the French Open in June.

