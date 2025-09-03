The American air strike hits the drug boat in the South of the Caribbean





The American forces patrolling in the south of the Caribbean shot on a Venezuelan boat which, according to American officials, was linked to drug trafficking. President Donald Trump has published a video on social networks of an apparent air strike on a moving averse boat which, according to him, was sending drugs.

“We, a little in the last minutes, have literally pulled a boat, a boat carrying drugs. Many drugs in this boat,” Trump told journalists in the White House, before letting hear that new strikes could arrive. “And there is more where it comes from.”

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, described the attack on “deadly” in a tweet on the attack, and several people are seen in the ship of a speed debate at 3 engines just before the strike, which seems to deactivate and sets the boat on fire.

An immobile of a video published by the White House shows the impact of an American military air strike on a speed-speed boat that the American officials bore a drug.

Neither Trump, Rubio or the Pentagon offer other evidence of the alleged smuggling of the boat or details on the attack, including information on what American assets may have been involved or any post-attack word on victims, survivors or recovered medications.

Pentagon officials confirmed the attack without offering details.

“As the president announced today, we can confirm that the US military has made a clarification against a drug vessel operated by a narco-terrorist organization designated. More information will be available later,” a statement sent by e-mail of the Pentagon.

The attack marks a peak in the recent American escalations in the South of the Caribbean, where a small fleet of ships of the American navy took a position in the last month off Venezuela.

Trump and former president Joe Biden refused to recognize Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro as a legitimate sovereign of the country. Maduro has been in power in the country since 2013. His regime has long been linked to violence, fraud and traffic in Narco. Trump considerably increased the American agitation of Maduro this year when he appointed him chief of the drug cartel at Tren de Aragua. The federal government has appointed the group as a terrorist organization.

In particular, in his post, Trump described the crew of the boat “11 terrorists killed in combat”.

The United States has recently increased significant naval active ingredients towards Venezuela. The guided missile cruiser Uss Lake Erie is on the way to the South Caribbean near Venezuela, a navy official confirmed on Saturday in Task & Purpose.

The USS Lake Erie, a Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser, was spotted via the Panama Canal by journalists from the France-Presse agency on Friday evening, heading for the Caribbean. He is ready to join three destroyers of aegis class guided missiles and the Ready Iwo Jima amphibious group Ready already in the waters near Venezuela. These vessels and the marine expeditionary unit aboard the ARG were deployed as part of an anti-drug traffic operation. P-8 monitoring plans also operate in the Caribbean.

In all, the United States has sent ships with more than thousands of sailors and 2,200 navies to the waters near Venezuela in recent weeks.

