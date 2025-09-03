American military hits alleged “drug vessels” from Venezuela in the Caribbean





Trump says American forces killed 11 cartel suspects in the Caribbean strike

President Donald Trump has announced that US forces killed 11 so-called Aragua members in a naval strike in the midst of counter-Drum operations.

The American army killed 11 so -called members of Tren Da Aragua aboard an alleged drug boat from Venezuela in the South of the Caribbean on September 2.

This decision, announced by President Donald Trump at a press conference, marks an important stage in the increasingly militarized American counter-drug efforts in the region. Trump secretly authorized the military force against drug cartels in early August.

Plus: Trump Eyes Military Action against Drug Cartels, said US officials

Trump described the strike in a post on social truth.

“Earlier this morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a kinetic strike against the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua identified positively in the area of ​​responsibility of Southcom,” said Trump. “The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in international waters carrying illegal drugs, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in the death of 11 terrorists.”

Later in the day, the White House published a grainy video in black and white “not classified” which allegedly shows the boat open on the high seas when it is removed in a military strike and then swallowed up in flames. “On the video: US military forces have led to the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua,” said the post on X.

An important American armada is currently afraid in the waters where the strike has occurred. Four destroyers carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 4,500 navy and seafarers are deployed in the region.

Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro allegedly allegedly allegedly on September 1 that the naval accumulation indicates that Trump “is looking for a regime change by a military threat”. He said that the army of his country was “super prepared” to compete with the American troops if necessary.

Trump distinguished Maduro in his truth article, saying that Tren de Aragua “operated under the control of Nicolas Maduro”. The American authorities offer a reward of $ 50 million for its arrest.

The American police and the members of the Coast Guard have already had fatal meetings at sea with smugglers of drugs in the Caribbean.

Trump DEA's former interim administrator, Derek Maltz, congratulated Trump for his administrative launch of the military strike and told USA Today that a lethal American attack on a cartel boat loaded with drugs is rare if not unprecedented and late for a long time.

I do not know from the top of my head of any military strike on drugs loaded with drugs; I do not remember that in my time in the DEA, said Maltz, who spent almost 30 years at DEA in leadership roles. I’m not saying it did not happen in terms of using DOD assets for something like that. Weve worked very in cooperation with Colombia for years on training and military operations and various sensitive operations.

From my point of view, this is a very important event, but this is also very consistent with what President Trump wanted, Maltz told USA Today. I have said for many years that a solution to apply the law is not sufficient to address these global terrorists operating in the Western hemisphere. And it is no different to know if it was al-Qaeda, Isis or Hezbollah moving a cargo of chemical weapons.

A White House official said that they could not comment on what type of intelligence or evidence was used to determine that people killed in the military strike were members of Tren of Aragua. “These individuals were ADD narcoterrorists,” said the manager, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to comment by name. “We do not start questions of intelligence in the media.”

Kenneth Roth, Professor of Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and former executive director of Human Rights Watch, criticized the strike.

“Drug trafficking is a crime, not an act of war,” said Roth on X. “Traffickers must be arrested, and not briefly executed, which American forces have done illegally.”

The Trump administration has appointed Mexico-Sinalo Carteland of other drug gangs as well as the Venezuelan criminal group Tren of Aragua as a global terrorist organization in February, while Trump intensified the application of immigration against alleged gang members.

The secretary of Statemarco Rubioand, other administration officials said that this meant that the administration could now use the military to continue the cartels, including with a deadly force.

Contribution: Reuters; Joseph Garrison, USA Today

