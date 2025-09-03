Swiatek or Anisimova? Osaka or Muchova? Breaking American open games on Wednesday





New York – The first two games of the fourth round were surprisingly quick.

IGA Swiatek beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 and Naomi Osaka was a winner 6-3, 6-2 against Coco Gauff n ° 3-The two games ending in 64 minutes.

But the tribune match exhausting between Karolina Muchova and Marta Kostyuk lasted almost three hours. When Muchova emerged a winner 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-3, she was the third woman in the Czech Republic, after Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova, in the last eight.

There is no Czech system, insisted Muchova. The three gifted players came from different circumstances, supported by friends and family.

When we see each other here in the locker, I think we are all happy with each other and that we are talking about and all that. Obviously, with Marketa, we are from the same club, so I know her a little better than Bora. We support each other.

Three of us in the neighborhoods, it's so pleasant for our country.

Amanda Anisimova, a winner of 6-0 6-0, 6-3 against Beatriz Haddad Maia, was the last player in the quarters, and he finished a remarkable final eight. Five of them won single -chelem single titles and the other three have all reached at least a major final. This only happened two more times in the open era.

There is a lot to unpack here. We plead for the four participants in the quarterfinals on Wednesday half:

N ° 2 IGA Swiatek against n ° 8 Amanda Anisimova, 1 p.m. He

Tête-à-tête: Swiatek, 1-0.

Advantage, Swiatek

This unique tête -à -tête number – 1 – seems quite harmless, but it has a lot of weight.

The recent history between them is looming in this first 10 match. Seven weeks ago, Swiatek beat Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final. Looking at the next match, it is a difficult result to ignore.

With these kinds of participations, there is no pity.

I think most of us have been raised in this way, said Swiatek. If you want to become an athlete, you have to win the point.

Honestly, I think that each athlete has a sort of the same vision and the same mentality, but obviously because of the Wimbledon score, everyone started to ask this question. When you don't play sports, you don't get it, but if you do, you know you won't give anything for free.

With its amplified service and its more aggressive blows of the ground, Shes brought by winning in Wimbledon, Swiatek leaves that the opponents feel precipitated. Alexandrova has lost its last two services from the first set by 1) missing an easy volley in a large or open court, and 2) after consecutive double defects, trying a badly advised Drogne which has not erased the net.

Yes, Swiateks won four titles on the red clay at Roland Garros – but no, he is hardly a clay specialist. This could surprise you to learn that Swiatek is the first woman to record 30 traffic victories or more for four consecutive years since Elina Svitolina (2016-19).

Shes is looking for her second title here in four years and offers to become the first woman since Serena Williams (2012) to win Wimbledon and the US Open of the same year. At 24, she also has the youngest woman to reach the quarter -finals in the four majors since Maria Sharapova, 18, two decades ago.

No active woman was better in the Grand Slam. Swiatek is 104-20, which corresponds to a percentage of stellar victories of 0.839.

Beyond this result of Wimbledon, it seems to be proof quite convincing for another victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Advantage, anisimova

In a sport where each player in the draw, but we finish the tournament with a loss, the reset capacity is a professional necessity.

After losing this final against Swiatek, Anisimova got together well. She beat Emma Raducanu in Montreal, shared games in Cincinnati – then fled four here in New York.

It was by no means a good performance, said Anisimova, 24 years old. I have the impression that I may have learned some things and certain things that I can do differently, but above all, I think it was only a learning experience.

Replacing it was actually a little difficult, because it never happened to me before. So yes, I feel like I have gone from that.

Anisimova, one of the purest ball fasteners, can create amazing corners of the basic line. She needs to separate from the occasion and focus on the ball in front of her.

Beyond the obvious desire for revenge, there is an interesting motivation here. Because lost in this Wimbledon defeat was the fact that Anisimova beat the world n ° 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. A victory over Swiatek would make her the youngest player to defeat the best players in the WTA PIF ranking since Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2009.

It is the deepest that Anisimova has ever been at the US Open. And although she admits that the pressure is greater for the Americans, she tries to kiss her. Playing mixed doubles in front of the simple, she added, gave him more time to adapt to the conditions.

Of course, I am really excited and I can't wait to see it, said Anisimova. To be able to have a revenge match or be able to face him again and give me another chance, I am really, really happy on this subject.

N ° 11 Karolina Muchova against n ° 23 Naomi Osaka, 7 p.m. He

Tête-à-tête: 2-2. His 1-all since Osakas returned to the tour and the two games came in the second round of Grand Chelem.

Advantage, in a cit

She likes New York and seems to be built for this place. Over the years, between the matches, Shes has explored the various districts of Manhattans. The happiest Muchovas, she said, seated on a rock at Central Park, coffee in hand, watching people pass.

This level of comfort can be seen in its results. Muchova is a victory to make the United States semi-finals for a third consecutive year, which would correspond to his Czech compatriot Karolina Pliskova (2016-18).

This head-to-head record tells you that it should be tight, which recognized Osaka.

I know my match against Muchova will be really difficult for me, said Osaka. Shes has always been one of the most talented tennis players, and physically, it moves very well, and it is very strong.

Muchova, who practiced here with Osaka, made the favor.

I think she now has more games to her credit, winning matches, said Muchova about Osaka. I would say that she again believed that she can be the best and that he is more confident. Play very quickly, really good. Go be hard.

The four Muchovas games took the distance, but Shes managed to win them all. After a day off, she should be ready to leave.

I think I'm just fighting, then when you're in the match fire, Muchova said. I don't like to lose, so I try to do everything to be able to win the match.

Osaka moves better than she has done for years, but Muchova is one of the best athletes in sport, without fear of manifesting – or even falling into a service and a volley.

This variety could make the difference.

Advantage, Osaka

In his mind, this did not happen almost quickly – but, slowly, inevitably, the championship mentality returned. Twenty months after his return to the WTA hological tour as a mother, Osaka is again a threat to win majors.

I was really frustrated for a long time, explained Osaka, because I felt like I was playing well, but there was just something I don't know if I missed or if it was just a mentality.

Then I played [Liudmila] Samson [in Montreal]And I did not give up until the very last point. I think that at that time, I just tried to be the biggest fighter I can be.

Osaka looked energetic against Gauff, while Muchova is dealing with a throbbing wrist injury and seemed to be out of the gas after spending almost three hours with Kostyuk. Fatigue could be a problem here because the four Muchovas games have experienced three sets.

Muchova has dropped 53 games, equaling the open era record for the largest in the United States quarter-finals, at Sylvia Hanika (1979).

A better movement – and the best state of mind that it helps to create – made OSAKA dangerous again. This is his fifth quarter -final of the Grand Slam. The first four times she did, Osaka won the title.

I feel really relaxed – I don't feel stressed at all, said Osaka. I just wanted to have a better year than last year, and I already did in Montreal. Whatever happens the rest of this tournament, the rest of Asia, I'm just trying to be a better tennis player and learn from each match I play.

