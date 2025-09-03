Leader of the Palestinian Action Arrests Solidarity 'Violation of International Law'





Last night, five jury spokesman spokesman attacked the house and was arrested in accordance with Article 12 of the terrorist law.

[That these people] It is a terrible example of Kerry Mosko Siu Lee, who is willing to see the authoritarian practices of the British authorities, who are at risk of imprisonment for up to 14 years.

Kerry Moscogiuri, director of Amnesty's campaign and communications director Kerry Moscogiuri, said that a spokesman for our jury (DOJ) spokesman for five chief defenses was attacked and arrested.

The news that the lead organizer of our jury was arrested in accordance with Article 12 of the Terrorism Act and attacked by five defense organizers.

The mass peaceful demonstrations organized in recent weeks are protected by the International Human Rights Act, and there is a risk of being imprisoned for up to 14 years is a terrible example of the will to silence the authoritarian practices of the British authorities.

Crimes in speeches or protests are allowed only when violence, hatred or discrimination. Obviously: Expressing support for Palestinian behavior does not meet this threshold. In fact, arresting and prosecuting people in this context violates the UKS obligations under the Human Rights Act.

Amnesty demands the immediate and unconditional release of these people, but the government again begs to change the energy of taking an immediate and obvious behavior to prevent the massacre of Israel in criminalization and focusing on ending the danger of the British competition.

A shameful attempt to spend the freedom of speech

Last night, five members of DOJ were attacked and arrested in accordance with Article 12 of the terrorist law.

The arrest announced that the mass behavior of “terror” would be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 6th at 1 pm on Saturday, September 6.

The press conference was delayed until 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, September 3), but DOJ confirmed that it would take mass action on Saturday despite the arrest of a major spokesman.

DOJ totally organizes peaceful protests. Many people who participate mainly with the elderly have signs of expressing their support for their direct behavioral group Palestinian behavior.

The latest news comes after being accused of 47 people over 60 years old, including 81 -year -old grandmothers and retired teachers for allegedly being announced in accordance with 47 more people.

Last week, Amnesty

The pardon begins an urgent behavior that is considered desperately needed to prevent human rights infringement or to prevent abuse of individuals or groups.

Most of this arrest followed the protests hosted by DOJ, who took the placard with the slogan. I oppose massacre and support Palestinian behavior.

The launch of this global campaign is unprecedented, and the British will be the first to be the world's first urgent Amnesty international action on protest rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/uk-arrest-palestine-action-solidarity-protest-leaders-clear-violation-international The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos