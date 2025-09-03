



Washington has drawn authorization from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to freely send advanced technologies from the United States to China, the company said.

The block potentially disturbs the manufacturing capacities of the chip giant in China, which produces older generation devices.

Washington made a similar movement with Samsung and SK Hynix from South Korea last week, which makes companies more difficult for shipping American products for their Chinese factories.

TSMC told the BBC that he evaluated the situation and would be in talks with the US government, adding that he remains “fully determined to ensure the uninterrupted operation” of his facilities in China.

The flea manufacturer was informed by the US government that his authorization to export advanced technologies to China would be revoked by the end of the year.

The BBC contacted the US Commerce Department for Comments.

TSMC is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, making fleas for all kinds of technological devices and for customers such as NVIDIA.

The United States has published radical restrictions on the export of advanced technologies to China in the context of efforts to protect its economy, although it initially granted derogations from certain global technological companies.

It is not known how fast the licenses can be approved, which potentially slows down shipments.

The Trump administration's decision on flea manufacturers could make shipments more expensive and complicated, as the United States suppliers will have to request individual approvals, according to investment specialist Raymond Woo.

Chinese customers may also be forced to turn to domestic alternatives that can be several generations behind. But that could increase innovation because Chinese companies are doing the best party from existing equipment where raw performance is not essential, he added.

The overall impact on the TSMC was probably “limited” because its only Chinese installation in Nanjing produces older fleas that make up a small part of its total income, said Woo de Kyoto University innovation Capital, the school's investment arm.

